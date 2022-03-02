Enriquez goes yard, May has solid start as Pima baseball splits with South Mountain

The Pima Community College baseball team (14-10, 3-7 in ACCAC) hosted South Mountain Community College (12-10, 5-5) on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field for an ACCAC doubleheader.

Sophomore Jose Enriquez had a strong bat for the Aztecs as he finished 4 for 7 with two RBIs and a run. Fellow sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) went 2 for 7 with three RBIs.

Game 1: South Mountain CC Cougars 4, Pima CC Aztecs 3: The Aztecs had the bases juiced with two outs but sophomore Emilio Corona grounded out to end the game.

Enriquez kept the Aztecs alive as he hit an RBI single in the 1st inning and hit a solo home run in the 5th. Both hits made it a one-run deficit.

The Aztecs tied the game at 2-2 in the 3rd inning when sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit a lead-off triple and was driven in when Clifford grounded-out.

Enriquez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Clifford was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a walk. Ballesteros finished 1 for 3 with a run and Corona was 1 for 4 with a run.

Freshman Darius Garcia took the loss as he pitched five and one-third innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

SMCC 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 7 0

PCC 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 0

L – Garcia (2-2). 2B – Corona. 3B – Ballesteros. HR – Enriquez. SB – Mestas 2.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 4, South Mountain CC Cougars 2: The Aztecs put together enough offense while freshmen pitchers Aiden May and Jaeden Swanberg held off a rally.

May picked up the win as he pitched six and one-third innings, giving up one run (one earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Swanberg picked up his first save of the season, throwing the final two and two-third innings as he gave up one run (one earned) on two hits with three strikeouts.

Clifford drew a bases-loaded walk to score freshman Trent Kiraly to put Pima on the board in the 2nd inning.

Tied at 1-1, freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) put the Aztecs ahead again with a sacrifice-fly RBI to score Corona, who had a one-out single earlier in the inning. Corona crossed home plate again in the 7th inning scoring on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-1. Clifford hit an RBI triple in the 8th inning bringing in sophomore Fernando Loera.

Clifford went 1 for 4 with two RBIs while Enriquez was 2 for 4. Stucky finished with two RBIs and walk and Corona finished 1 for 4 with two runs and a walk. Kiraly went 1 for 2 with a run.

SMCC 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 9 2

PCC 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 x 4 6 0

W – May (2-1). S – Swanberg (1). 2B – Kiraly. 3B – Clifford. SB – Loera.

The Aztecs will hit the road on Saturday when they play at Eastern Arizona College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game starts at noon.

