Pima men's golfer Krueger takes 2nd at Chandler-Gilbert CC Invitational

Posted Feb 27, 2022, 8:18 pm
The Pima Community College men’s golf team competed in its second tournament of the season at the Chandler-Gilbert CC Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Apache Creek Golf Course in Apache Junction.
The Aztecs took third place in the final team standings with a two-day total of 580 (286-294). They finished 1-stroke behind Glendale Community College for second place at 579(290-289). South Mountain Community College took first place with 568 (280-288).
Freshman Max Krueger (Salpointe Catholic HS) shot a 3-under 139 as he finished with a 2-under 69 in the first round and 1-under par 70 in the final round as he claimed second place in the final individual standings. He finished 2-strokes behind Glendale’s Porter Brackett, who shot a 137.
Freshmen Daniel Henely (Cienega HS) and AJ Quihuis (Salpointe Catholic HS) each finished tied for 11th place with 146. Henely shot an even-par 71 in the first round but had a 4-over 75 in the final round. Quihuis ended this first round with a 1-under par 70 but was at 5-over 76 to complete the second round.
Freshman Caleb Knight closed out the tournament tied for 19th place with a score of 150 (76-74).
The Aztecs will compete in the Eastern Arizona College Invitational on March 7-8 at the Mt. Graham Golf Course in Thatcher, Ariz. Teams begin to tee off at 11 a.m.
