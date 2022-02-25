Pima's Addleman, Orange & Chavez named All-ACCAC, All-Region

Three Pima Community College women’s basketball players earned regular season recognition from the ACCAC conference.

Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS), Nikya Orange (Tanque Verde HS) and Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) were selected to the All-ACCAC and All-Region I, Division II teams.

Addleman, a freshman guard, was named second team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. She played in 27 games; making 26 starts averaging 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals.

She scored in double figures in 14 games. She had a season-high 20 points at Mesa Community College on Dec. 11 as she shot 41.2 percent from the field and 76.2 percent from the free throw line.

Orange, a sophomore forward, was selected third team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. She played in 25 games and made 24 starts in the front court. She averaged 9.5 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Orange had three double-doubles in points and rebounds and 10 games where she scored in double figures. She had a season-high of 19 points on two different occasions.

Chavez, a freshman guard, was named third team All-ACCAC and second team All-Region I, Division II. She played in all 29 games; making 28 starts in the back court. She averaged 10.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 83.8 percent from the free throw line.

Chavez scored in double figures in 17 games and had a season-high of 20 points in Pima’s final regular season game on Feb. 22.

The Aztecs will be the No. 2 seed at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament. They will host No. 3 Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

