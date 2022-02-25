FC Tucson starts preseason vs. strong Oakland squad

Preseason play for FC Tucson has started in March in past seasons, maybe a couple of weeks before an April start for regular matches.

This year, things are different. FC Tucson has a preseason match on Saturday against USL Western Conference semifinalist Oakland Roots. The season for USL League One starts on April 2 and the team is still being put together. Tucson Coach Jon Pearlman admits that the game might not be top notch.

“Folks should be looking for a team that’s doing a high-intensity training session,” he said. “It’s just random that our first scrimmage that we let people see is against a USL championship semifinalist.”

The Roots will be tough, given how far they got in the next league higher than Tucson’s USL League One. Still, it will be a good preparation for competition in the U.S. Open Cup, which Tucson will open against second-tier side Las Vegas Lights in early April (date to be determined).

“They are bringing players in on loan from (Italian Serie A club) Venezia,” he said. “We are talking about a different caliber on the front end.”

This week, the club announced the return of Daniel Bedoya, a former midfielder with New York Red Bulls, and left back Tarn Weir, who played with the Oakland Roots as well as teams in Greece, England and Spain.

The 2021 squad would regularly out-possess opponents, but gave up goals at an often alarming rate. Of all the teams that made the playoffs, FC Tucson had the highest number of goals against (42). Players like Weir are being brought in for what he’s hoping will be an “active, hunting defensive team.” More existential budget considerations affect how he puts the team together as well.

“We can’t just buy every player we want, so we have to find value,” he said. “We are looking for guys that can play multiple positions because we can’t carry a 30-man roster. We are not going to be six deep in every position.”

Saturday’s opponent lost a conference semifinal last year by the thinnest of margins: only by a miss in the sixth-round of a penalty kick tiebreaker. The team brought in a new coach, former Phoenix Rising FC assistant Juan Guerra. Whatever alchemy he’s brought to the team is working so far. The team won a hard-fought contest at Kino against FC Tulsa on Sunday, with the first goal scored by former Tucsonense Charlie Dennis.

Oakland Roots also includes defender Max Ornstil, who played for FC Tucson as a teenager.

Off the field, the team will likely not make the “shut up and play” crowd happy. Their website includes a land acknowledgement and the 2020 jersey included the words “Black Lives Matter” on the back. There was a recent dust-up with fans over sponsorship by Puma and that company’s dealings with teams that play in the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel.

The match will take place at Kino North Stadium at noon on Saturday. Admission is free.

- 30 -