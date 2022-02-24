PCC's Jackson named ACCAC Division II Freshman of the Year;

Pima Community College men’s basketball players Traivar Jackson and Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) received accolades from the ACCAC conference on Tuesday for their play during the regular season.

Jackson, a freshman forward from Anchorage, AK, was named ACCAC Division II Freshman of the Year, first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II.

Jackson played and started in all 29 games for the Aztecs as he averaged 19.9 points (led the ACCAC), 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.8 blocks (second in ACCAC). He shot 63.1 percent from the field.

He finished with 14 double-doubles in points and rebounds and scored in double figures in 28 of the 29 games. He had a season-high of 37 points on Jan. 31 vs. Scottsdale Community College.

Moody, a sophomore forward, was selected All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and second team All-Region I, Division II.

He played in all 29 games; making 28 starts as he averaged 16.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He shot 50.6 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range.

Moody had 10 double-doubles on the season in points and rebounds. He scored in double figures in 21 of the 29 games and had a season-high of 32 points on Jan. 12 vs. Cochise College.

The No. 4 seeded Aztecs will play at No. 1 Scottsdale Community College in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Semifinals on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

