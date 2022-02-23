sticky zone 56764
Pima women outgunned by Eastern Aa to close regular season

Aztecs will host Scottsdale in regional semifinals

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (19-10, 12-8 in ACCAC) closed out the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday against Eastern Arizona College (26-4, 16-6).

The No. 14-ranked Aztecs (Division II) fell to Eastern Arizona College (Division I) 81-45.

The Aztecs trailed a majority of the game as they fell behind 22-9 after the first quarter and 43-21 at halftime.

Freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) scored a team-high 20 points on 7 for 14 shooting. She also had seven rebounds, two steals and a block.

Sophomore Nikya Orange (Tanque Verde HS) added 10 points.

After the game, the Aztecs recognized their eight sophomores: Melissa Simmons, Keara Felix, Nikya Orange (Tanque Verde HS), Izzy Enriquez (Mountain Pointe HS), Jaslyn Booker (Buena HS), Victoria Malaki (Dobson HS), Camryn Nockideneh (Page HS), and Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS). 

The Aztecs will be the No. 2 seed for the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament. They will play No. 3 Scottsdale Community College on Wednesday, Mar. 2 at the West Campus Aztec Gym. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Photo by Raymond Suarez

Photo by Raymond Suarez

Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 81, Pima CC Aztecs 45

EAC   22   21   22   16   81
PCC     9   12   11   13   45

