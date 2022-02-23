Pima softball scores 31 runs to sweep Mesa

The Pima Community College softball team (4-4, 4-4 in ACCAC) evened up its record on Tuesday after earning two run-rule victories over Mesa Community College (0-10, 0-10) at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field.

Sophomore Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) finished the day 5 for 8 with eight RBIs and five runs scored. She also picked up a win on the mound. Freshman Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) was a combined 3 for 7 with four RBIs and five runs scored. Freshman Analisa Gomez (University HS) went 5 for 9 with three RBIs and four runs.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 19, Mesa CC Thunderbirds 11 (6 innings): With the score tied at 9-9, the Aztecs took control with six runs in the 5th and four runs in the 6th to earn the run-rule win.

Freshman Shannon Vivoda broke the tie with a 2-run home run scoring Gomez, who hit a leadoff single. Sophomore Alejandra Castro drew a walk and Orton doubled to reach base. Casadei stepped up and hit a 3-run homer to make it 14-9. Freshman Kalynn Worthy (Verrado HS) capped off the inning with an RBI double bringing in freshman Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS).

The Aztecs led 15-11 and padded the lead in the 6th inning. Freshman Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) and Worthy hit RBI singles in the inning. Samorano drew a bases loaded walk. The game ended when freshman Alize Rodriguez (Bourgade Catholic HS) reached on an error and scored Casadei.

Orton had two 2-run RBI singles and hit a solo home run as she went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and four runs scored. Casadei went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs. Vivoda was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs while Samorano finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a run and two walks. Gomez and Muñoz each scored three runs.

Orton picked up her third straight win, going five innings while giving up 11 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

MCC 0 6 0 2 1 2 11 12 3

PCC 2 6 0 1 6 4 19 20 2

W – Orton (3-2). 2B – Samorano Muñoz, Orton, Worthy. HR – Casadei, Orton, Vivoda.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 12, Mesa CC 2 (5 innings): The Aztecs took an early advantage in the 1st inning and piled on with three in the 6th and five in the 7th inning to secure the sweep.

Orton belted her second home run of the day with a 3-run shot in the 1st inning. In the 3rd inning, Martinez hit an RBI single to plate Casadei and Gomez followed with a groundout but she scored Rodriguez to make it 7-1.

Martinez had another big hit as she drove in two runs with an RBI double bringing in Casadei and Samorano. Gomez followed with a 2-run RBI single scoring Rodriguez and Martinez making it 12-1.

Gomez finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run. Orton went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run. Martinez was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run. Tapia, Casadei and Rodriguez each scored two runs

Freshman Lia Dominguez (Cienega HS) picked up the win as she pitched five innings, giving up two runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

MCC 0 0 1 0 1 2 5 5

PCC 4 0 3 5 x 12 11 0

W – Dominguez (1-1). 2B – Martinez, Gomez, Tapia. HR – Orton.

•The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field part of the Chapman Automotive Sports Complex on Saturday when they host No. 1 Phoenix College (Division II). First game starts at noon.

