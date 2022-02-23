Kitt & Moody net 50 as Pima men trounce Eastern Az

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (17-12, 9-11 in ACCAC) closed out the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday against Eastern Arizona College (12-17, 5-15).

The Aztecs defeated the Gila Monsters 112-86 and secured the No. 4 seed at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament. They will play at No. 1 Scottsdale Community College on Tuesday, Mar. 1 in the semifinal round at 7:30 p.m.

The Aztecs dominated the first half and took a double digit lead six minutes in that they would not relinquish the rest of the game. The Aztecs led by as much as 39 points taking a 74-35 lead at halftime.

The Aztecs shot 61 percent in the first half (28 for 46 and 10 for 19 from three-point range). The Aztecs out-rebounded the Gila Monsters 52-38 for the game and finished 12 for 15 from the foul line.

Freshman Itury Kitt (Eastpointe HS) finished with a game-high 28 points as he went 10 for 13 from the field and 6 for 8 from three-point range. Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) posted 22 points along with nine rebounds and four assists.

Freshman Traivar Jackson finished with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds along with four blocks.

Freshman Pierce Sterling had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while freshman Griffin Effenberger had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench. Freshman Jalen Johnson added 11 points off the bench.

The Aztecs recognized sophomores Moody and Chrishon Dixon before the game.

