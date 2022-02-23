Clifford's 4 for 4 effort in 2nd game helps Pima baseball in split with Cochise

The Pima Community College baseball team (13-7, 2-4 in ACCAC) earned a split at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field part of the Chapman Automotive Sports Complex as it hosted Cochise College (11-7, 3-3).

Sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) went 5 for 7 with an RBI, three runs and three walks on the day. Sophomore Emilio Corona and freshman Joey Adge each went yard.

Game 1: Cochise College Apaches 6, Pima CC Aztecs 2: The Aztecs struck first but the Apaches took the lead in the 2nd inning. Pima got runners on base but couldn’t bring them around as they stranded 13 on the paths.

Corona continued his hot streak as he hit his 10th home run of the season with a solo shot with two outs in the 1st inning.

The Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs in the 5th. After a strikeout, sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit a fielder’s choice; which scored pinch runner freshman Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) to cut the deficit to 3-2. Pima loaded the bases again but a lineout ended the threat.

Corona finished the game 1 for 2 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks. Clifford (Sabino HS) was 1 for 3 with two walks and Josh Lackner went 2 for 3.

Freshman Darius Garcia took the loss as he pitched five innings, giving up five runs (two earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

CC 0 2 0 1 0 2 1 6 8 2

PCC 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 7 2

L – Garcia (2-1). HR – Corona. SB – Clifford.

Pima CC Aztecs 9, Cochise College Apaches 7 (7 innings): The Aztecs scored six unanswered runs; four in the 6th inning and two in the 7th to come away with the win.

The Aztecs trailed 7-3 entering the 6th inning as Pima took advantage of some Cochise miscues. Ballesteros scored on a passed ball and Clifford score on a wild pitch as the Aztecs cut it to 7-5. Sophomore Jose Enriquez hit a groundout but it scored freshman Gage Mestas. Pinch-runner Kaden Stremick tied the game at 7-7 with his run after sophomore Fernando Loera was hit by a pitch with bases loaded.

Corona had the eventual game-winner with an RBI double to score Clifford, who hit a leadoff single to begin the 7th. Corona scored after sophomore Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS) reached on an error.

Clifford was a flawless 4 for 4 with an RBI, three runs scored and a walk. Adge hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning and went 1 for 2 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk. Mestas was 3 for 4 with a run while Enriquez went 1 for 5 with two RBIs. Corona finished 1 for 4 with an RBI, a run and a walk.

Freshman Matt Cornelius got the win in relief as he pitched one inning, giving up one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

CC 4 0 1 2 0 0 0 7 9 1

PCC 1 2 0 0 0 4 2 9 13 0

W – Cornelius (1-1). 2B – Corona, Stucky. HR – Adge. SB – Mestas 2, Loera, Clifford.

The Aztecs will hit the road on Saturday when they play at Arizona Western College in Yuma. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

- 30 -