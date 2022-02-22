Pima baseball's Emilio Corona's 6 HR, 16 RBI effort earns ACCAC Division I Player of the Week

Pima Community College baseball player Emilio Corona had a standout week and was rewarded for his efforts by the ACCAC.

Corona, a sophomore outfielder, was named ACCAC Division I Player of the Week. He went 11 for 20 (.550) at the plate with six home runs, 16 RBIs, 11 runs scored, three walks, two steals and two doubles in six games. The Aztecs went 4-2; splitting with Yavapai College and taking three of the four games against Community Christian College.

Corona is batting .448 and leads the NJCAA with nine homers and 30 RBIs in 18 games so far this season. He also shares the top spot with 26 runs scored.

The Aztecs lead the NJCAA with 197 hits and 46 doubles.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Tuesday when they host Cochise College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -