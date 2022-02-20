Pima women's golf takes 2nd place at South Mountain Invitational

The Pima Community College women’s golf team competed in its second tournament of the season on Saturday and Sunday at the South Mountain CC Invitational held at the Apache Creek Golf Course in Apache Junction, AZ.

The Aztecs took second place in the final team standings with a two-day total of 673 (341-332). Mesa Community College finished first with 615 (311-304). South Mountain Community College was third with 703 (347-356).

Freshman Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) was the top individual finisher for the Aztecs as she tied for sixth place with a score of 157. She shot a 6-over par 77 in Saturday’s round and closed out the tournament with an 80 on Sunday.

Freshman Maria Hurrouch finished in the top 10 as she shot a two-day score of 159 (80-79).

Freshman Victoria Peña (Tucson Magnet HS) finished 12th in the final individual standings with a 174 (90-84) and freshman Raquel Diaz (Marana HS) placed 15th with 183 (94-89).

Coach’s Quote: “The team chemistry was through the roof this tournament and at the end of the day, they did their jobs and what we asked of them; they played team golf,” Pima men’s and women’s golf coach Marcus Smith said. “They played with passion, heart and determination to place second. It’s hard beating collegiate teams and we beat four of them. The idea this team is chasing greatness is showing itself. They believe we can and will be great because they’re working for something.”

The Aztecs will host the Pima Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 28-March 1at the Dell Urich Golf Course. Teams will begin to tee off at 10 a.m.

Coach's Quote: "It’s our home tournament and we want to win,” Smith added. “They are trusting the process and relying on each other. We’re looking to win and take home some gold.”

- 30 -