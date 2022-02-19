Nikya Orange scores 18 but Pima women's basketball can't overcome Cochise

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (19-9, 12-7 in ACCAC) played its second game in any many days on Saturday as they faced-off against Cochise College (11-12, 8-9) in Douglas.

The No. 10-ranked Aztecs (Division II) fell to the Apaches (Division I) 67-55.

The Aztecs were outscored 23-9 in the second quarter and trailed 39-23 at the break. Pima turned it around on Cochise outscoring them 23-13 in the third quarter as they found themselves down 52-46 heading into the fourth.

The Aztecs cut it to a 2-point deficit with five minutes left in the game but couldn’t overtake the Apaches in the end.

Sophomore Nikya Orange (Tanque Verde HS) finished with a team-high 18 points on 7 for 8 shooting.

Freshman Jaden Leslie (Dobson HS) posted eight points, three rebounds and four assists while freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) had seven points and 11 rebounds.

The Aztecs secured the No. 2 seed for the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament. They close out the regular season on Tuesday when they host Eastern Arizona College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

