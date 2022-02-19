Faith Orton powers Pima softball in sweeping Scottsdale

The Pima Community College softball team (2-4, 2-4 in ACCAC) picked up its first wins in ACCAC conference play on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field.

Sophomore Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) put her game on display — she picked up two wins on the mound with 16 strikeouts, homered in the first game and got crucial outs to end the second game.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 8, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 5: The Aztecs got the bats going early as they scored six runs in the 1st inning. Sophomore Alejandra Castro hit a 2-run RBI single to get it going. It was followed by freshman Cerrina Barajas’ (Tucson Magnet HS) RBI single to make it 3-0. Orton capped off the inning with a 3-run home run to score Castro and Barajas to make it 6-0.

The Aztecs scored two more runs in the 5th inning. Freshman Desiree Martinez (Canyon del Oro HS) scored on an error and freshman Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) hit an RBI single to make it 8-3. The Artichokes (0-6, 0-6) scored two runs in the 7th but their rally was cut short.

Orton picked up the win as she pitched a complete game, giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.

SCC 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 5 4 5

PCC 6 0 0 0 2 0 x 8 8 6

W – Orton (1-2). HR – Orton. SB – Casadei, Gonzales, Vivoda.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 5, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 4: The Aztecs scored four runs in the 1st inning but the Artichokes tied it in the top of the 6th.

Tied at 4-4, freshman Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) reached on an error and advanced to second base to start off the 6th inning. Martinez sacrificed her over to third and freshman Alize Rodriguez (Bourgade Catholic HS) hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to right field to bring in pinch runner Elise Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS).

Orton gave up a one-out single but got a groundout and a strikeout to end the game.

Freshman Shannon Vivoda, Barajas and Samorano provided three straight RBI hits in the 1st inning. Rodriguez capped it off with a two-out RBI single to make it 4-0.

Rodriguez was 1 for 2 with two RBIs while Samorano went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Barajas and Vivoda each were 1 for 3 with an RBI and run. Casadei finished 1 for 4 with a run.

Orton picked up the win in relief as she pitched the final three innings, giving up one run (none earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

SCC 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 4 11 4

PCC 4 0 0 0 0 1 x 5 7 4

W – Orton (2-2). 2B – Vivoda. SB – Samorano.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field on Tuesday when they host an ACCAC doubleheader against Mesa Community College. First game starts at 1 p.m.

- 30 -