sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Sports

Pima men's basketball overpowered at Cochise College

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (16-12, 8-11 in ACCAC) dropped a fourth straight game on Saturday at Cochise College (27-3, 18-2).

The Aztecs (Division II) fell to the Apaches (Division I) 118-87. Pima fell behind 50-35 at halftime and were outscored 68-52 in the second half.

Freshman Traiavar Jackson finished with a team-high 21 points while fellow freshman Jalen Johnson posted 17 points.

Freshman Pierce Sterling added 14 points and sophomore Chrishon Dixon had 12 points.

The Aztecs are tied for the fourth and final spot for the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament. They close out the regular season on Tuesday when they host Eastern Arizona College. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo by Stephanie van Latum

Freshman Pierce Sterling was one of four Aztecs men's basketball players who scored in double figures but Pima fell at Cochise College 118-87. The Aztecs are tied for the fourth and final spot in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament. They close out the regular season on Tuesday when they host Eastern Arizona College. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Cochise College Apaches 118, Pima CC Aztecs 87 

PCC   35   52    87
CC     50   68   118

Categories

breaking, sports, basketball, college

Read more about

aztecs, chrishon dixon, jalen johnson, pcc, pierce sterling, traivar jackson,

More by Raymond Suarez