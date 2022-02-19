Pima men's basketball overpowered at Cochise College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (16-12, 8-11 in ACCAC) dropped a fourth straight game on Saturday at Cochise College (27-3, 18-2).

The Aztecs (Division II) fell to the Apaches (Division I) 118-87. Pima fell behind 50-35 at halftime and were outscored 68-52 in the second half.

Freshman Traiavar Jackson finished with a team-high 21 points while fellow freshman Jalen Johnson posted 17 points.

Freshman Pierce Sterling added 14 points and sophomore Chrishon Dixon had 12 points.

The Aztecs are tied for the fourth and final spot for the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament. They close out the regular season on Tuesday when they host Eastern Arizona College. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

