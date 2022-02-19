Pima baseball bounces back with 23 runs to shut out Community Christian College

The Pima Community College baseball team (12-6) closed out its series against Community Christian College on Saturday with dominating victories.

The Pima offense scored 23 runs on 19 hits for the day. Sophomore Emilio Corona went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and five runs scored. Fellow sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. The pitching staff held the Saints to just five hits on the day.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 10, Community Christian College Saints 0 (5 innings): After a scoreless 1st inning, the Aztecs scored runs in each inning to follow to get the run-rule win.

Sophomore Jaren Jackson threw a shutout, pitching all five innings whiole giving up three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

The Aztecs started it off with three runs in the 2nd inning as Ballesteros and Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) hit back-to-back RBI singles.

The Aztecs tacked on another five runs in the 4th inning. Corona hit a 2-run RBI single to drive in Mondeau and sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS). Later in the inning, freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) hit a grounder and reach on an error that brought in freshman Gage Mestas and Corona but also Stucky also made the roundtrip to score and make it 9-0.

Corona finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ballesteros was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs while Mondeau also went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run.

CCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2

PCC 0 3 1 5 1 10 9 0

W – Jackson (3-0). 2B – Stucky, Kiraly. SB – Mondeau 2, Corona, Kiraly, Mestas, Ballesteros.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 13, Community Christian College 0 (5 innings): The Aztecs scored six runs in each the 1st and 3rd innings and held the Saints to just two hits.

Corona had an RBI double in the 1st inning and hit his sixth home run of the week with a solo shot to left field in the 2nd inning.

Stucky hit a sacrifice-fly RBI in the 1st and capped off the 3rd inning with a 3-run RBI double bringing in Mestas, Corona and Enriquez.

Freshman Hunter Faildo brought in a pair of run as he hit an RBI double in the 1st and had a groundout RBI in the 3rd inning.

Corona went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored while Stucky finished 1 for 2 with four RBIs. Faildo was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Freshman Matt Cornelius picked up the win as he started and pitched three innings, giving up two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Freshman Liam O’Brien (Salpointe Catholic HS) (one and two-third innings two strikeouts and one walk) and sophomore Atley Jacome (one-third inning one walk) contributed to the combined shutout.

CCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1

PCC 6 1 6 0 x 13 10 0

W – Cornelius (1-1). 2B – Clifford, Faildo, Lackner, Corona, Stucky. 3B – Ballesteros. HR – Corona.

The Aztecs get back to ACCAC conference play on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field when they face off against Cochise College. First pitch of the doubleheader is at noon.

- 30 -