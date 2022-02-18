Pima women's basketball's 7-game win streak tabled by rival Mesa

The top two teams in ACCAC Division II squared off on Friday as Pima Community College women’s basketball (19-8, 12-6 in ACCAC) hosted Mesa Community College (18-7, 13-5).

The No. 10-ranked Aztecs fell to the Thunderbirds 73-65 snapping their 7-game winning streak. Pima and Mesa were tied for first place in Division II coming into Friday’s contest.

The Aztecs trailed for a majority of the second half but kept the score close. Down 58-53 in the early moments of the fourth quarter, freshman Matehya Aberle (Holbrook HS) converted on a three-point play to cut it to 58-56 with 6:32 left but the Thunderbirds scored the next five points in three minutes with make it 63-56 with 3:26 remaining.

Freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) hit a three-pointer but Mesa countered with one of their own. The Aztecs trailed by as much as 10 points at 69-59 with under a minute left.

The Aztecs led by as much as three points at 25-22 in the second quarter. Mesa went on an 8-4 run to end the half as Pima trailed 30-29 at the break.

Freshman Jaslyn Booker (Buena HS) finished with a team-high 16 points off the bench as she went 7 for 9 from the field and had seven rebounds.

Chavez posted 15 points and seven rebounds while Aberle went 4 for 4 from the field with 13 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Melissa Simmons contributed with 11 points.

The Aztecs had 31 turnovers for the game and were 14 for 24 from the free throw line.

The Aztecs and Thunderbirds split the regular season meetings as Pima bested Mesa 70-64 on Dec. 11.

The Aztecs play at Cochise College on Saturday in Douglas. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

