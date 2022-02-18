Pima baseball rally falls short in 9th vs. Community Christian College

The Pima Community College baseball team (10-6) continued its series against Community Christian College on Friday in a single game at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

The Aztecs fell to the Saints 6-5. Pima got a run back in the 9th when sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) scored on an error. With one out, the Aztecs loaded the bases when freshman Gage Mestas reached on an error and sophomores Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) and Emilio Corona reached base with back-to-back walks. Sophomore Chaison Miklich struck out and fellow sophomore Jose Enriquez grounded-out to first base to end the game.

The Aztecs got on the board in the 4th inning when sophomore Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS) hit an RBI single to score Miklich. Mestas took advantage of a passed ball in the 5th inning to score and put Pima up 2-0.

The Saints scored six unanswered runs to take the lead but the Aztecs cut into it with two runs in the 8th. Clifford hit an RBI triple to plate Mestas and Corona followed with a sacrifice-fly RBI to make it 6-4.

Acevedo went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Mestas was 1 for 4 with two runs. Clifford finished 1 for 1 with an RBI, a run and a walk.

Sophomore Bodhi Bolen took the loss in relief as he threw two and two-third innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Wilson Bannister got the start and pitched five innings, giving up one run (one earned) on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

The Aztecs will close out the four-game series with Community Christian College on Saturday in a doubleheader. First game starts at noon.

