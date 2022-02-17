sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Sports

Pima baseball head coach Ken Jacome wins 100th game

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College baseball team (10-5) opened a four-game series against Community Christian College (CA) on Thursday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field part of the Chapman Automotive Sports Complex.

The Aztecs defeated the Saints 8-1 which gave head coach Ken Jacome his 100th career victory at Pima.

“One hundred wins feels great but as I told our guys after the game, they are the most deserving. The players won 100 games here at Pima while I’ve been the head coach,” Ken Jacome said of the milestone. “I’m fortunate to be able to watch them get it done on the field and I’m very thankful for those that I have had the privilege to coach.”

The Aztecs got it going with three runs in the 1st inning. Freshman Gage Mestas hit an RBI single to drive in sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS). Sophomore Emilio Corona scored Mestas on a bases-loaded walk. Sophomore Josh Lackner was hit by a pitch; which brought in sophomore Jose Enriquez.

Corona was at it again as he hit his third home run this week and eighth of the season to lead off the 6th inning. Sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit an RBI double to plate freshman Kaden Stremick as the Aztecs took a 5-0 lead.

Enriquez, Corona and freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) took advantage of Community Christian’s miscues in the 7th inning scoring runs on their errors.

Freshman Anu Reis picked up the win as he threw six shutout innings, giving up two hits with six strikeouts and two walks on 81 pitches.

The Aztecs host another single game against the Saints on Friday. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

TucsonSentinel.com relies on contributions from our readers to support our reporting on Tucson's civic affairs. Donate to TucsonSentinel.com today!
If you're already supporting us, please encourage your friends, neighbors, colleagues and customers to help support quality local independent journalism.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo by Raymond Suarez

The Aztecs baseball team beat Community Christian College 8-1 on Thursday as head coach Ken Jacome picked up his 100th career win at Pima. The Aztecs are 10-5 on the season and host the Saints in a single game on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Pima Cc Aztecs 8, Community Christian College Saints 1

CCC    0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0   1 3 4
PCC    3 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 x   8 9 0

W – Reis (1-0). 2B – Stremick, Clifford, Enriquez, Ballesteros. HR – Corona. SB – Mestas, Clifford, Corona.

Categories

breaking, sports, baseball, college

Read more about

andrew stucky, aztecs, emilio corona, jose enriquez, josh lackner, ken jacome, pcc, preston clifford, romeo ballesteros,

Related stories

More by Raymond Suarez