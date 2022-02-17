Pima baseball head coach Ken Jacome wins 100th game

The Pima Community College baseball team (10-5) opened a four-game series against Community Christian College (CA) on Thursday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field part of the Chapman Automotive Sports Complex.

The Aztecs defeated the Saints 8-1 which gave head coach Ken Jacome his 100th career victory at Pima.

“One hundred wins feels great but as I told our guys after the game, they are the most deserving. The players won 100 games here at Pima while I’ve been the head coach,” Ken Jacome said of the milestone. “I’m fortunate to be able to watch them get it done on the field and I’m very thankful for those that I have had the privilege to coach.”

The Aztecs got it going with three runs in the 1st inning. Freshman Gage Mestas hit an RBI single to drive in sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS). Sophomore Emilio Corona scored Mestas on a bases-loaded walk. Sophomore Josh Lackner was hit by a pitch; which brought in sophomore Jose Enriquez.

Corona was at it again as he hit his third home run this week and eighth of the season to lead off the 6th inning. Sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit an RBI double to plate freshman Kaden Stremick as the Aztecs took a 5-0 lead.

Enriquez, Corona and freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) took advantage of Community Christian’s miscues in the 7th inning scoring runs on their errors.

Freshman Anu Reis picked up the win as he threw six shutout innings, giving up two hits with six strikeouts and two walks on 81 pitches.

The Aztecs host another single game against the Saints on Friday. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

- 30 -