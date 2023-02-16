Jackson surpasses 1,000 career points but Aztecs give up late run at Az Western

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (20-6, 12-6 in ACCAC) could not gain the upper hand down the stretch in its game on Wednesday at Arizona Western College (20-6, 13-5).

The No. 15-ranked Aztecs (Division II) fell to the Matadors (Division I) 82-75.

Freshman Mike Pope cut it to a two-point deficit with his basket to make it 71-69 with 3:53 left in the game but the Aztecs missed their next four shot attempts, and the Matadors went on a 6-0 run to make it 77-69 with 1:03 left. Sophomore Cesar Saenz (Sabino HS) converted on a three-point play, but the Matadors scored the next five points to take their biggest lead of the game at 82-72 with 17.0 seconds to play. Arizona Western closed out the game on an 11-6 run.

The Aztecs trailed for much of the second half as their only lead came when freshman Jaylen Alexander scored to put the Aztecs up 63-62 with 7:10 left. It was short-lived as the Matadors scored the next four points to retake the advantage.

With the game tied at 25-25, the Matadors went on a 9-1 run but the Aztecs closed out the half countering with a 7-0 run as Pima trailed 34-33 at the break.

Sophomore Traivar Jackson came into the contest with 999 career points at Pima. He surpassed 1,000 with his first points at the 8:18 mark in the first half. He finished with 18 points (1,017) and three rebounds.

Saenz finished with a team-high 24 points on 9 for 17 shooting. He also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Freshman Dillan Baker (Salpointe Catholic HS) scored all 14 of his points in the first half. He also had seven rebounds for the game. Freshman Jamison Kay (Gila Ridge HS) posted seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks off the bench.

The Aztecs are back on the road on Saturday as they play at Glendale Community College. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.