Pima forward Keara Felix named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week

Pima Community College women’s basketball player Keara Felix was instrumental in the team’s comeback victory last Saturday and was rewarded for her efforts by the ACCAC conference.

Felix, a sophomore forward, was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 7-13.

Felix posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds (six offensive) along with three assists and two steals in Pima’s 71-66 overtime win at Scottsdale Community College.

The Aztecs trailed 48-35 after the third quarter and outscored the Artichokes 23-10 in the fourth quarter to tie it at 58-58 at the end of regulation. Pima outscored Scottsdale 13-8 in overtime.

Felix has played in all 26 games; making 10 starts. She is averaging 4.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Friday when they host Mesa Community College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

