Pima women set 3 new nat'l qualifiers, have 4-first place finishes at Mesa track meet

The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed at the Mesa Multi’s & Indoor Invitational on Saturday at Mesa Community College.

Sophomore Abigail Walls (Tucson Magnet HS) took first place in the Pentathlon with a score of 2922 points. She is a national qualifier and is ranked No. 7 in the country. She is also No. 3 in the Pima school history.

Sophomore Eliza Littlewood (Campo Verde HS) claimed second place in the Pentathlon with a score of 2816 points. She also set a national qualifier and is ranked No. 9 nationally. She sits at No. 5 in Pima school history. Littlewood wasn’t finished as she took first place in the Long Jump with a first-attempt jump of 4.94 meters (16-feet, 2.50-inches).

Sophomore Lucy Chavez (Bisbee HS) set a national qualifying mark in the Weight Throw as she took first place with a mark of 14.90 meters (48-10.75) on her final throw. Her mark put her third in Pima school history. Chavez also took third place in the Shot Put with a fourth-attempt throw of 11.98 meters (39-3.75). putting her fifth in school history.

Freshman Jaida Olson (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) continued her undefeated streak in the Pole Vault as she took first place for the third straight week with a vault of 3.30 meters (10-10).

The Aztecs have set five NJCAA national qualifying marks. They will compete at the NAU-Tune Up on Friday in Flagstaff. It is the last meet before the NJCAA Indoor National Championships.

