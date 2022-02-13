Pima men break 3 school records & set 6 nat'l marks at Mesa meet

The Pima Community College men’s track & field team competed at the Mesa Multi’s & Indoor Invitational on Saturday at Mesa Community College.

Sophomore Reece Gardner (Marana HS) set a new Pima Indoor school record and is ranked No. 1 in the country for the Heptathlon as he finished with 4859 points earning a national qualifier.

Freshman Orion Barger (Canyon del Oro HS) set a new Pima Indoor record in the 600 meter race as he finished in first place with a national-qualifying time of 1 minute, 19.54 seconds. He is ranked No. 8 in the country.

Freshman Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) set his Pima school record and national-qualifying time in the 5,000 meters race taking second place with a time of 15:09.16. He is ranked No. 13 nationally.

Sophomore Mikhail Browne took third place in the Triple Jump and set a national-qualifying mark with his final jump of 14.32 meters (46-feet, 11.75-inches). He is ranked No. 11 nationally for the event.

The 4x400 relay team of freshmen Jack Greenfield (Canyon del Oro HS), Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde HS), Gamar Garem (Amphitheater HS) and Barger placed second with a time of 3:19.64 and earned a national qualifier. It is the fifth best time for the event in Indoor season school history.

Freshman Joshua Bowen took fourth place in the Heptathlon and earn a national qualifier with 4087 points. He is ranked No. 10 in the country and is fifth in Pima Indoor school history.

In other action, freshman Terrion Amicks (Peoria HS) claimed first place in the Long Jump with a mark of 6.63 meters (21-9) in his first attempt.

Spalding took fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 21.91 seconds. His time put him second in Indoor school history. Spalding placed fifth in the 60 meter dash at 6.91; which made him fourth in Indoor school history.

The Aztecs have set 10 total NJCAA national qualifying marks. They will compete at the NAU-Tune Up on Friday in Flagstaff. It is the last meet before the NJCAA Indoor National Championships.

