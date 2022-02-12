Pima women's basketball overcomes 13-point deficit in the 4th to peel away from Scottsdale in overtime

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (19-7, 12-5 in ACCAC) earned its seventh straight win on Saturday in dramatic fashion at Scottsdale Community College (11-11, 5-9).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs trailed by 13 points heading into the fourth quarter but rallied to beat the Artichokes 71-66 in overtime. The Aztecs outscored Scottsdale 23-10 in the fourth and 13-8 in the extra period.

The Aztecs trailed 32-20 at halftime and 48-35 heading into the final quarter. The Aztecs erased the gap and tied the game at 58-58 at the end of regulation.

Coach’s Quote: “We chipped away, got stops and tied it up with nine seconds in regulation and we got the stop to force overtime,” Pima women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus said. “We stayed at it and made free throws to win.

“There’s not many prouder moments in my career. We were missing four key players for the game. Just unbelievable toughness showed today.”

The Aztecs went 31 for 46 from the free throw line for the game.

Freshman Matehya Aberle (Holbrook HS) finished with a team-high 18 points as she went 6 for 10 from the field to go along with two rebounds and two blocks.

Freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) struggled from the field going 2 for 12 but capitalized on her free throws going 13 for 14 from the stripe. She finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore Keara Felix was a presence under the basket as she posted 13 points and 11 rebounds along with three assists and two steals. Freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) added eight points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Friday against Mesa Community College (a make-up game from Feb. 9). Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

