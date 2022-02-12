Vivoda homers twice but Pima softball falls against Eastern Az in home opener

The Pima Community College softball team (0-4, 0-4 in ACCAC) dropped two games in ACCAC conference play on Saturday in its home opener at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field.

Game 1: Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 16, Pima CC Aztecs 2 (5 innings): The Gila Monsters broke the game open with 10 runs in the 4th inning.

The Pima bats finished with three hits for the game. Freshmen Shannon Vivoda and Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) had two of those hits in the bottom of the 4th inning, when they hit back-to-back solo home runs to put the Aztecs on the board.

Vivoda and Tapia each went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Freshman Kelli Samorano (Tucson Maget HS) finished 1 for 2.

Sophomore Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) took the loss as she pitched five innings, giving up nine runs (four earned) on 12 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

EAC 2 0 3 (10) 1 16 14 0

PCC 0 0 0 2 0 2 3 4

L – Orton (0-2). HR – Vivoda, Tapia.

Game 2: Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 16, Pima CC Aztecs 8 (5 innings): The Gila Monsters put up eight runs in the 1st inning. The Aztecs rallied to cut into the deficit but Eastern Arizona scored three in the 3rd and five runs in the 5th.

Vivoda hit her second home run of the day with a 2-run shot to center field in the 1st inning to score Tapia, who hit an RBI double in the previous at-bat. The Aztecs trailed 8-3 at that point. Freshman Desiree Martinez (Canyon del Oro HS) hit a 2-run RBI double to score freshmen Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) and Cerrina Barajas (Tucson Magnet HS) to cap off the inning.

In the 4th inning, sophomore Amaya Turner (Tucson Magnet HS) hit an RBI single to bring in Martinez. The Aztecs scored two runs in the 5th inning when Casadei hit an RBI single to plate Tapia, and Barajas hit a sacrifice-fly to score freshman Kayla Gonzales (Salpointe Catholic HS).

Tapia finished the game 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs while Vivoda was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Martinez went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run and Casadei was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run. Barajas finished 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Freshman Teresa Garza took the loss as she pitched one-third of an inning, giving up five runs (five earned) on two hits with four walks.

EAC 8 0 3 0 5 16 13 2

PCC 5 0 0 1 2 8 8 3

L – Garza (0-1). 2B – Martinez, Tapia (2). HR – Vivoda. SB – Casadei, Turner.

The Aztecs will play an exhibition single game on Wednesday against the Italian National Women’s Softball Team. The game will be at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field at noon.

They get back to ACCAC conference play next Saturday against Scottsdale Community College. First game of the doubleheader starts at noon.

- 30 -