Traivar Jackson nets 36 pts but Pima men halted by Scottsdale

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (16-11, 8-10 in ACCAC) dropped a third straight game on Saturday at Scottsdale Community College (15-10, 9-8).

The No. 20-ranked Aztecs fell to the Artichokes 88-81. The Aztecs trailed 44-38 at halftime and were outscored 44-43 in the second half.

Freshman Traivar Jackson finished with a game-high 36 points. He scored 20 points in the first half.

Freshman Jalen Johnson was the other Pima player to score in double figures as he posted 16 points. Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) had nine points.

The Aztecs split the regular season meetings with the Artichokes. Pima won the first meeting at the West Campus Aztec Gym 117-104 on Jan. 31.

The Aztecs hit the road next Saturday when they play at Cochise College. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

