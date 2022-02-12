sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Sports

Pima baseball struggles at No. 2 Central Arizona College to start ACCAC play

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College baseball team (8-4, 0-2 in ACCAC) played its first ACCAC conference games on Saturday at No. 2 ranked Central Arizona College (10-1, 2-0) in Coolidge.

Game 1: (2) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 9, Pima CC Aztecs 1: The Aztecs scored a run in the top of the 2nd inning but the Vaqueros scored seven unanswered to take the first game.

Sophomore Trent Kiraly hit a lead-off single in the 2nd inning. Sophomore Josh Lackner had a double to move him to third base. Kiraly scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Kiraly finished 1 for 3 with a run scored. Lackner went 2 for 3. Sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) and freshmen Gage Mestas and Joey Adge each were 1 for 3 at the plate.

Sophomore Bradon Zastrow took the loss. He pitched three innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

PCC   0 1 0 0 0 0 0   1 7 5
CAC  2 0 3 0 0 4 x   9 9 1

L – Zastrow (0-2). 2B – Lackner. SB – Mestas, Enriquez.

Game 2: (2) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 8, Pima CC Aztecs 2: The Aztecs cut the deficit in half but the Vaqueros scored six runs in the 8th inning to widen the margin.

Thanks to our donors and sponsors for their support of local independent reporting. Join Bob Kovitz, Ted Pace, and Jean-Paul Bierny and contribute today!

Down 2-0, the Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs. Sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit an RBI single to score fellow sophomore Emilio Corona, who lead off the inning with a single. The Aztecs had a strikeout and a double-play to end the threat.

In the 7th, Clifford hit an RBI single to plate sophomore Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS), who hit a double in the previous at-bat.

Clifford went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Ballesteros finished 1 for 3 with an RBI. Acevedo was 1 for 3 with a run and Corona went 1 for 4 with a run.

Freshman Matt Cornelius took the loss in a relief appearance, going one and two third innings. He gave up three runs (three earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Jaren Jackson got the start and threw six innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

PCC   0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0   2 9 4
CAC  2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 x   8 8 0

L – Cornelius (0-1). 2B – Acevedo. SB – Loera, Clifford, Corona.

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Tuesday when they host Yavapai College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game is at noon.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo by Stephanie van Latum

Sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) finished the day 3 for 6 with an RBI but the Aztecs baseball team dropped their first two ACCAC conference games to No. 2 Central Arizona College 9-1 and 8-2. The Aztecs are 8-4 overall and 0-2 in ACCAC conference play.

Game 1: (2) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 9, Pima CC Aztecs 1

Game 2: (2) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 8, Pima CC Aztecs 2

Categories

breaking, sports, baseball, college

Read more about

aztecs, bradon zastrow, gage mestas, jaren jackson, joey adge, pcc, preston clifford, romeo ballesteros, trent kiraly,

More by Raymond Suarez