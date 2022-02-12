Pima baseball struggles at No. 2 Central Arizona College to start ACCAC play

The Pima Community College baseball team (8-4, 0-2 in ACCAC) played its first ACCAC conference games on Saturday at No. 2 ranked Central Arizona College (10-1, 2-0) in Coolidge.

Game 1: (2) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 9, Pima CC Aztecs 1: The Aztecs scored a run in the top of the 2nd inning but the Vaqueros scored seven unanswered to take the first game.

Sophomore Trent Kiraly hit a lead-off single in the 2nd inning. Sophomore Josh Lackner had a double to move him to third base. Kiraly scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Kiraly finished 1 for 3 with a run scored. Lackner went 2 for 3. Sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) and freshmen Gage Mestas and Joey Adge each were 1 for 3 at the plate.

Sophomore Bradon Zastrow took the loss. He pitched three innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

PCC 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 5

CAC 2 0 3 0 0 4 x 9 9 1

L – Zastrow (0-2). 2B – Lackner. SB – Mestas, Enriquez.

Game 2: (2) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 8, Pima CC Aztecs 2: The Aztecs cut the deficit in half but the Vaqueros scored six runs in the 8th inning to widen the margin.

Down 2-0, the Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs. Sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit an RBI single to score fellow sophomore Emilio Corona, who lead off the inning with a single. The Aztecs had a strikeout and a double-play to end the threat.

In the 7th, Clifford hit an RBI single to plate sophomore Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS), who hit a double in the previous at-bat.

Clifford went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Ballesteros finished 1 for 3 with an RBI. Acevedo was 1 for 3 with a run and Corona went 1 for 4 with a run.

Freshman Matt Cornelius took the loss in a relief appearance, going one and two third innings. He gave up three runs (three earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Jaren Jackson got the start and threw six innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

PCC 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 9 4

CAC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 x 8 8 0

L – Cornelius (0-1). 2B – Acevedo. SB – Loera, Clifford, Corona.

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Tuesday when they host Yavapai College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game is at noon.

- 30 -