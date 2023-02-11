Pima softball has 3 homers in 2nd game to earn split at Eastern Arizona College

The Pima Community College softball team (6-7, 3-1 in ACCAC) hit the road for an ACCAC conference doubleheader on Saturday at Eastern Arizona College (4-10, 1-3). Freshman Camila Zepeda (Tucson Magnet HS) went 4 for 8 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) closed out the day going 2 for 7 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Game 1: Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 9, Pima CC Aztecs 1 (6 innings): The Aztecs’ offense was held to one run and three hits as the Gila Monsters earned the run-rule win with three runs in the 6th inning.

The Aztecs got on the board in the top of the 6th. Freshman Jasmine Majonica (Flowing Wells HS) hit a leadoff triple. Munoz followed with an RBI single to drive her in as Pima trailed 6-1 at that point.

Munoz finished 1 for 3 with an RBI while Majonica was 1 for 2 with a run. Zepeda went 1 for 3 for the game.

Freshman Genesis Zazueta (Tucson Magnet HS) took the loss (3-3) as she pitched four innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits with three walks.

PCC 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 4

EAC 0 2 0 3 1 3 9 10 1

L – Zazueta (3-3). 3B: Majonica. SB: Gomez.

•Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 11, Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 4: The Aztecs bounced back as they took an early lead, hit three home runs and scored six unanswered to take the second game.

Zepeda and freshman Mallory Zylinski-Wrobel (Sahuarita HS) had RBI hits as the Aztecs went up 2-0 in the 1st inning.

Freshman Mina Chacon (Tucson Magnet HS) hit a three-run homer to drive in sophomore Alejandra Castro and Zylinski-Wrobel to make it 5-1 in the 3rd inning.

Zepeda sent one over the fence in the 4th inning with a three-run shot of her own scoring Majonica and sophomore Analisa Gomez (University HS) to put Pima up 8-1.

Munoz capped off the offensive barrage in the 7th inning as she hit a three-run inside the park home run bringing around sophomore Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) and freshman Madison Fillman-Moreno (Sabino HS) to make it 11-2.

Zepeda finished the game 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs while Chacon went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run. Munoz was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs and Zylinski-Wrobel finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Freshman Wendy Castro (Canyon del Oro HS) picked up the win (2-0) after she pitched a complete game, giving up four runs (four earned) on 10 hits with one strikeout and three walks.

PCC 2 0 3 3 0 0 3 11 11 1

EAC 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 4 10 4

W – W. Castro (2-0). 2B: Zepeda 2, Zylinski-Wrobel. HR: Munoz, Zepeda, Chacon. SB: Munoz, Majonica.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Softball Field next Saturday when they host Scottsdale Community College in an ACCAC conference doubleheader. First game starts at noon.