TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pima baseball swept by No. 1 Central Arizona College to open ACCAC conference play
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Pima baseball swept by No. 1 Central Arizona College to open ACCAC conference play

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Rocco Gump (Seton Catholic HS) hit an RBI single in the second game but the Aztecs baseball team managed two runs on the day as they got swept by No. 1 ranked Central Arizona College 5-1 and 9-1 on Saturday in their ACCAC conference opener. The Aztecs are 7-3 overall and 0-2 in ACCAC conference play.
    Photo by Danielle MainSophomore Rocco Gump (Seton Catholic HS) hit an RBI single in the second game but the Aztecs baseball team managed two runs on the day as they got swept by No. 1 ranked Central Arizona College 5-1 and 9-1 on Saturday in their ACCAC conference opener. The Aztecs are 7-3 overall and 0-2 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College baseball team (7-3, 0-2 in ACCAC) opened ACCAC conference play on Saturday against No. 1 ranked Central Arizona College at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

The Aztecs got swept as they managed two runs on eight hits on the day.

Game 1: (1) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 5, Pima CC Aztecs 1: The Aztecs were able to tie the game in the 1st inning, but the Vaqueros scored four unanswered runs.

Sophomore Gage Mestas hit a leadoff double in the 1st inning and scored with two outs on an RBI single by freshman David Shackelford. The Aztecs left the bases loaded in the inning.

The Vaqueros took the lead with a run in the 2nd inning, one run in the 5th and two runs in the 7th inning.

Shackelford went 1 for 3 with an RBI while Mestas was 1 for 4 with a run scored and a double. Sophomores Luis Garcia (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) each went 1 for 2. Sophomore Joey Adge was 1 for 3.

Sophomore Jaeden Swanberg (Salpointe Catholic HS) took the loss (1-1) as he pitched four innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

CAC   1 1 0 0 1 0 2   5 5 0
PCC   1 0 0 0 0 0 0   1 5 3

L – Swanberg (1-1). 2B: Mestas.

Game 2: (1) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 9, Pima CC Aztecs 1: The Aztecs tied the game in the 2nd inning but Central’s offense became too much once again as it scored eight unanswered runs to complete the sweep.

Freshman Benji Cazares (Tucson Magnet HS) hit a single with one out in the 2nd and was driven in after freshman Rocco Gump’s (Seton Catholic HS) RBI single.

The Vaqueros took the lead with a run in the 5th inning as they added two in the 6th, one run in the 7th, two runs in the 8th and two in the 9th inning.

The Aztecs had three hits for the game. Gump finished 1 for 3 with an RBI while Cazares was 1 for 4 with a run. Shackelford went 1 for 4.

Sophomore Matt Cornelius took the loss (2-1) as he pitched four innings, giving up two runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

CAC   0 1 0 0 1 2 1 2 2   9 12 1
PCC   0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   1   3  3

L – Cornelius (2-1).

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Tuesday when they host an ACCAC conference doubleheader against Yavapai College. First game starts at noon.

Game 1: (1) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 5, Pima CC Aztecs 1

Game 2: (1) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 9, Pima CC Aztecs 1

Filed under

breaking, sports, baseball, college,

Read more about

aztecs, benji cazares, david shackelford, gage mestas, jaeden swanberg, matt cornelius, pcc, rocco gump

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Game 1: (1) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 5, Pima CC Aztecs 1

Game 2: (1) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 9, Pima CC Aztecs 1

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook
Sponsored by
follow us on twitter

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder