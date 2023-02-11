Pima baseball swept by No. 1 Central Arizona College to open ACCAC conference play

The Pima Community College baseball team (7-3, 0-2 in ACCAC) opened ACCAC conference play on Saturday against No. 1 ranked Central Arizona College at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

The Aztecs got swept as they managed two runs on eight hits on the day.

Game 1: (1) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 5, Pima CC Aztecs 1: The Aztecs were able to tie the game in the 1st inning, but the Vaqueros scored four unanswered runs.

Sophomore Gage Mestas hit a leadoff double in the 1st inning and scored with two outs on an RBI single by freshman David Shackelford. The Aztecs left the bases loaded in the inning.

The Vaqueros took the lead with a run in the 2nd inning, one run in the 5th and two runs in the 7th inning.

Shackelford went 1 for 3 with an RBI while Mestas was 1 for 4 with a run scored and a double. Sophomores Luis Garcia (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) each went 1 for 2. Sophomore Joey Adge was 1 for 3.

Sophomore Jaeden Swanberg (Salpointe Catholic HS) took the loss (1-1) as he pitched four innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

CAC 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 5 5 0

PCC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 3

L – Swanberg (1-1). 2B: Mestas.

Game 2: (1) Central Arizona College Vaqueros 9, Pima CC Aztecs 1: The Aztecs tied the game in the 2nd inning but Central’s offense became too much once again as it scored eight unanswered runs to complete the sweep.

Freshman Benji Cazares (Tucson Magnet HS) hit a single with one out in the 2nd and was driven in after freshman Rocco Gump’s (Seton Catholic HS) RBI single.

The Vaqueros took the lead with a run in the 5th inning as they added two in the 6th, one run in the 7th, two runs in the 8th and two in the 9th inning.

The Aztecs had three hits for the game. Gump finished 1 for 3 with an RBI while Cazares was 1 for 4 with a run. Shackelford went 1 for 4.

Sophomore Matt Cornelius took the loss (2-1) as he pitched four innings, giving up two runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

CAC 0 1 0 0 1 2 1 2 2 9 12 1

PCC 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 3

L – Cornelius (2-1).

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Tuesday when they host an ACCAC conference doubleheader against Yavapai College. First game starts at noon.