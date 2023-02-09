Pima softball's Tapia commits to play at Texas A&M

Pima Community College softball player Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) will move on to play at the NCAA Division I level starting in fall 2023.

Tapia, a sophomore infielder, committed to play at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The Lions play in the Southland Conference.

She helped the Aztecs advance to the NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament last season as she batted .394 and led the Aztecs with 127 at-bats, 17 homers, 45 RBIs, 50 hits, 43 runs scored and 22 walks in 42 games played. She was second on the team with 10 doubles.

She has three home runs, eight RBIs, six walks and 11 runs scored in the first 11 games of the 2023 season.

The Aztecs will play an ACCAC doubleheader at Eastern Arizona College on Saturday. First game starts at noon.