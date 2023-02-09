TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pima softball's Tapia commits to play at Texas A&M
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Pima softball's Tapia commits to play at Texas A&M

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) will play at the NCAA Division I level as she committed to play at Texas A&M University-Commerce. They are out of the Southland Conference. She led the Aztecs with 17 homers and 45 RBIs last season.
    Photo by Ray SuarezSophomore Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) will play at the NCAA Division I level as she committed to play at Texas A&M University-Commerce. They are out of the Southland Conference. She led the Aztecs with 17 homers and 45 RBIs last season.

Pima Community College softball player Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) will move on to play at the NCAA Division I level starting in fall 2023.

Tapia, a sophomore infielder, committed to play at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The Lions play in the Southland Conference.

She helped the Aztecs advance to the NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament last season as she batted .394 and led the Aztecs with 127 at-bats, 17 homers, 45 RBIs, 50 hits, 43 runs scored and 22 walks in 42 games played. She was second on the team with 10 doubles.

She has three home runs, eight RBIs, six walks and 11 runs scored in the first 11 games of the 2023 season.

The Aztecs will play an ACCAC doubleheader at Eastern Arizona College on Saturday. First game starts at noon.

Filed under

sports, softball, college,

Read more about

, aztecs, pcc, stephanie tapia

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder