Republic not better than Ezra & Chicago Fire in Tucson preseason matchup

There are still a lot of questions about the Chicago Fire’s lineup for the 2023 season, but the team had an emphatic win Wednesday night with a 4 - 0 triumph over Sacramento Republic at Tucson's Kino North Stadium.

Sacramento kept to their half of the field for much of the first half, but had a strong chance when forward Luther Archimède sped deep into Chicago’s box. Quick thinking by the final Chicago defender broke up the play just as the Guadaloupean had a sure, if oblique, look at goal.

It ended up being the Californians’ only scoring opportunity in the MLS preseason soccer match before Chicago taken full advantage of a corner kick they earned in minute 18. Charlie Ostrem, a Chicago Fire II player brought into the first team line-up for preseason, delivered the corner to Victor Bezerra. Bezerra delivered the ball across the front of the goal, where it became easy work for Carlos Terán to pop it past the keeper.

Sacramento subbed out their entire lineup at the half. The new 11 included defender Damià Viader, a visitor to Kino Stadium and bête noire for FC Tucson attackers during his two seasons with Union Omaha.

Despite Chicago’s dominance of the ball, it would take until those second-half changes for the WIndy City boys to stretch their lead when Cook County native Sergio Oregel powered a low pass to the right side of Sacramento’s keeper just before the hour mark.

Chicago subbed out 10 players at minute 60, bringing Swiss international and former Liverpool winger Xerdan Shaqiri off the bench. Another Chicagoland native, Missael Rodríguez, extended the lead to three in minute 80 with a shot from close range.

It fell to Shaqiri to score the final goal. A penalty in the box in minute 87 gave him the opportunity to easily put one past Sacramento keeper Carlos Saldaña.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks will take on Chicago at 3 p.m. on Saturday in their first appearance in Tucson this year. Sacramento will have the night game against Real Salt Lake at 6 p.m.

Still some work to do

Chicago had the second-worst record in terms of goals scored last season, with only DC United, which went through three coaches, scoring fewer. Given that, being able to run up the score in a preseason match is a good way to start things off.

“Goals were something we were lacking last preseason,” said coach Ezra Hendrickson. “We didn’t put a lot of emphasis on putting the ball in the back of the net because we’ve been creating chances, we just haven’t been putting them in.”

“What really impressed me tonight was the defensive intensity. I thought we pressed them very well really high up the field and caused turnovers,” he added.

Even given the score line, there are still big questions about what Chicago’s lineup is going to look like and how they will solve their issues in the attack. Jhon Durán, who was looked at as a possibility up top, signed a transfer to English club Aston Villa last month. Kacper Przybyłko, who did not play on Wednesday, didn’t generate nearly as many goals as the club had hoped last season. A couple of foreign players have been talked about as possible signings (the team has some freedom in their budget with Durán’s transfer fee), but nothing has come to fruition yet.