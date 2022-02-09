sticky zone 56764
Pima men's basketball can't close out Mesa, fall in overtime

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (16-10, 8-9 in ACCAC) struggled to close in its game on Wednesday against Mesa Community College (5-15, 3-12).

The No. 20-ranked Aztecs (Division II) fell to the Thunderbirds 91-88 in overtime. It was Pima’s fifth straight loss against an ACCAC Division I team.

The Aztecs took an 80-77 lead with 35.2 seconds left when sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) scored in the paint. The Thunderbirds converted on a three-point play to tie the game. Sophomore Chrishon Dixon missed a three-pointer at the buzzer and the game went to overtime.

The Aztecs fell behind in overtime and started the extra period going 0 for 5 from the field. Freshman Traivar Jackson made a basket to cut Mesa’s lead to 84-83. The Thunderbirds scored four straight points to take an 88-83 advantage. Dixon drove the length of the floor and scored to cut the deficit to 88-85. On the next trip down, freshman Pierce Sterling hit a three-pointer to make it 90-88 with 6.5 seconds left. Pima fouled and Mesa went 1 for 2 at the line. The Aztecs had one more shot to tie it but Dixon’s three-pointer hit the rim as time expired.

The Aztecs started the game hitting 10 of their first 12 shots and held a 30-10 lead midway through the first half. They led 48-39 at halftime. The Aztecs went 19 for 33 (.576) in the first half but 13 for 33 (.394) in the second and 3 for 11 (.273) in overtime.

Moody finished with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds going 11 for 19 from the field. Sterling was 4 for 6 from three-point range and 8 for 14 from the field with 20 points along with six rebounds and four assists.

Jackson added 19 points, five rebounds and three blocks while Dixon finished short of a triple-double with 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. 

The Aztecs hit the road on Saturday when they play at Scottsdale Community College at 4 p.m.

Photo by Stephanie van Latum

Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) finished with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds but the No. 20 ranked Aztecs fell 91-88 to Mesa Community College in overtime. The Aztecs are now 16-10 overall and 8-9 in ACCAC conference play.

Mesa CC Thunderbirds 91, (20) Pima CC Aztecs 88 (F/OT)

MCC   39   41   11   91
PCC    48   32    8    88

