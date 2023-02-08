Begay & Chavez combine for 37 as Pima women blast South Mountain

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (19-5, 12-4 in ACCAC) bounced back on Wednesday and picked up a road win at South Mountain Community College (9-15, 3-14).

The No. 13-ranked Aztecs defeated the Cougars 71-60 as Pima halted South Mountain’s momentum early in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars scored the final six points of the third quarter and held the Aztecs scoreless for the final 2:58 as Pima’s lead dwindled to 52-47. The Aztecs responded with sophomores Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) and Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS), who scored on back-to-back possessions to start the fourth quarter. Sophomore Torrance Begay’s (Page HS) three-pointer capped off a 10-2 run to put the Aztecs up 62-49 with 6:00 left. Pima didn’t lose their double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

The Aztecs took their first double digit lead of the game after closing out the first quarter on an 8-0 run to go up 19-9. The Aztecs held a 40-30 lead at halftime.

Begay scored 12 of her team-high 20 points in the first half as she hit four 3-pointers in the game. She also had five rebounds. Sophomore Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half as she finished with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Addleman posted 12 points along with six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) contributed with nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Varela had eight points.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Saturday when they host No. 8 Mesa Community College at 4 p.m.