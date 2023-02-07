Pima softball knocks in 53 runs in sweep over Yavapai

The Pima Community College softball team (5-6, 2-0 in ACCAC) put on an offensive display on Tuesday in their home opener at the West Campus Aztec Field.

The Aztecs swept Yavapai College (0-2, 0-2) in their ACCAC conference opener by scoring 53 runs on the day.

Freshman Mallory Zylinski-Wrobel (Sahuarita HS) closed out her day going 5 for 8 with 10 RBIs and six runs scored. Sophomore Analisa Gomez (University HS) was a flawless 5 for 5 with seven RBIs and seven runs scored. Freshman Camila Zepeda (Tucson Magnet HS) finished 6 for 10 with seven RBIs and six runs scored.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 29, Yavapai College Roughriders 7 (5 innings): The Aztecs were fired up in their first game at Aztec Field as they scored 29 runs.

The Roughriders scored the first two runs of the game in the 1st inning but the Aztecs responded with nine runs in the bottom half of the inning. Zepeda tied it up with a two-run RBI double to score sophomores Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Gomez. Freshman Mina Chacon (Tucson Magnet HS) drew a bases loaded walk to give Pima the lead at 3-2. In the next at-bat, Zylinski-Wrobel knocked in two runs with an RBI double.

The Aztecs sealed it in the 4th inning after scoring 14 runs. Zylinski-Wrobel capped off the scoring with a grand slam bringing in sophomores Alejandra Castro, Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) and Chacon. Zepeda had a two-run RBI single earlier in the inning scoring freshman Madison Fillman-Moreno (Sabino HS) and Gomez.

Zylinski-Wrobel finished the game going 3 for 5 with six RBIs and three runs scored. Zepeda went 4 for 5 with six RBIs and four runs scored. Gomez went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and four runs while Castro was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Sophomore Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs and Chacon was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs.

Freshman Genesis Zazueta (Tucson Magnet HS) picked up the win (3-2) as she pitched five innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

YC 2 0 3 2 0 7

PCC 9 1 5 (14) x 29

W – Zazueta (3-2). 2B: Casadei, Gomez, Munoz, Zylinski-Wrobel, Zepeda. GS: Zylinski-Wrobel. SB: Chacon.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 24, Yavapai College Roughriders 7 (5 innings): The Aztecs rallied again in the 1st inning as they continued their offense dominance scoring 24 runs in the 1st inning to earn another run-rule victory.

The Aztecs trailed 4-0 after the 1st but Gomez cut the deficit in half with a two-run homer to score Munoz. The Aztecs loaded the bases and Zylinski-Wrobel was hit by a pitch, which brought in A. Castro. Casadei drew a walk and Tapia scored to tie the game at 4-4. Majonica kept the rally going with a two-run RBI single to plate Chacon and Zylinski-Wrobel to put Pima ahead 6-4.

Munoz, in her third at-bat of the inning, hit a two-run RBI triple to score Casadei and Majonica, making it 16-4. Chacon and Zylinski-Wrobel also had two-run RBI hits in the inning. Munoz capped it off with an RBI single to score Casadei and make it 24-4.

Zylinski-Wrobel finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored while Gomez went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and three runs. Munoz was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored and Casadei closed out the game going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Chacon was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs. Zepeda was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs.

Freshman Wendy Castro (Canyon del Oro HS) picked up the win (1-0) as she pitched four and one-third innings in a relief appearance, giving up three runs (three earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

YC 4 3 0 0 0 7

PCC (24) 0 0 0 x 24

W – W. Castro (1-0). 2B: Casadei, Fillman-Moreno. 3B: Casadei, Munoz. HR: Gomez.

The Aztecs will hit the road on Saturday when they play an ACCAC conference doubleheader at Eastern Arizona College. First game starts at noon.