Houston edges out Colorado with last-minute goal in Tucson preseason soccer match

There has been a certain lack of something during this year’s Desert Friendlies: goals. The final match, a contest between the Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo at Kino North Stadium, showcased five goals as the Dynamo edged out the Rapids 3-2 in a surprisingly spirited contest.

The first half-hour of the match was likely dispiriting for the orange-shirted Dynamo fans in the crowd that hoped that a new coach, Pablo Nagumura, and even a new logo would mark a difference from dismal results from last season. Colorado scored early, a sixth-minute header from Diego Rubio, and kept the Dynamo pinned back in the final third for much of the opening portion of the match.

Houston’s Sebastián Ferreira, a Paraguayan forward who signed for the club just last month, broke through Colorado’s midfield several times after the half hour mark. He finally found the back of the net at the 33rd minute in a play where he combined with Fafa Picault.

Houston took out its entire team at halftime while Colorado had their starters on the field for most of the second frame, except for taking off an injured Lalas Abubakar and subbing in goalkeeper Clint Irwin at the hour mark.

Colorado’s starters finally came off with only ten minutes left. The new Rapids seemed to be a spark for both sides in what was shaping up to be a dull half. Houston’s Andre Gitau, a fifteen year-old, scored in minute 82. His US under-17 teammate Dantouna Toure evened it up for Colorado moments later.

Stoppage time saw chances for both teams, but Houston’s Coco Carrasquilla ended the match with a solo run that got past the Colorado keeper.

Colorado had a good run last season, but there were still issues to work on. Coach Robin Fraser acknowledged that some of those issues showed on the field on Saturday.

“The playoff game that we lost, we were really good for 50 or 60 minutes in that game,” he said. “A lot of it is fatigue and concentration…overall, we’ve made some progress.”

The Rapids travel to Orlando to close out preseason competition against Orlando City SC on Feb. 11, and start their CONCACAF Champions League run against Guatemalan club Communicaciones FC on Feb. 17. The Dynamo is scheduled for a pair of split-squad competitions against El Paso Locomotive and Phoenix Rising on Feb. 8.

- 30 -