Abubakar readies for contest with Houston as MLS preseason in Tucson winds up

The Colorado Rapids had what by all standards can be called a successful 2021 season. Despite getting bounced out in the conference semifinals, the team finished on top of the Western Conference and qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League. That success doesn’t leave a lot of obvious things to work on in preseason.

“We didn't really have a long offseason, but the first day we got back and started preceding our coach was like we just continued from where we left off from last season,” said Colorado center back Lalas Abubakar. “So as you can tell, the same principle is the same concept, the style of play, the way we want to play, the way we want to defend, the way we want to talk. Nothing has changed.”

Former Ghana youth international Abubakar had 23 starts last season. The Rapids style puts a particular responsibility on players like him.

“I think the biggest thing with us is defending. We always say everything that we do starts from defending,” he said. “We attack well, but the most important thing is defending and our defensive shape. We get it right, we win the ball, we open up, we play, we move the ball from one side to the other side and we try to create chances and score goals.”

Last season’s statistics bear it out. Colorado won that conference championship despite scoring fewer goals than all but one other team that made the playoffs. Abubakar, despite being on the back line, scored two of those goals. One of which was against Colorado’s opponent on Saturday, the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo, despite the energetic name, was rather hapless in 2021. They ended the season dead last in the conference even with former US national team great Tab Ramos as their coach. This preseason will be the first under former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Paulo Nagumura.

Colorado will face off with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Kino North Stadium

Gotta ask about the hair

Long time Major League Soccer fans remember the name Lalas. Greg and Alexi Lalas were in the league in its first years. Alexi became one of the more visible players in this country largely because of his wild red curls.

Now, when you talk Lalas, you think of a more impressive head of hair.

Lalas Abubakar’s hair puts Alexi’s to shame. Words like shock or mane just don’t do it justice. When he moves down field, the tied-off mass above his head seems to be a satellite that responds to his movements. You can thank America for making it possible.

“I started growing it up when I came to the United States. So I came to the United States 2014, and it's been almost eight years,” he said. “I just left it to grow. And every year it changes and I just try to adapt the way my hair is every year. So I don't really do it and say I want to do it this style or that style. I just live it, whatever, however it comes, it's getting long. That's why I just tied it, because it's crazy right now and it's really long.”

He hasn’t really gotten any grief for it, except some good-natured ribbing from Greg Berhalter, the current US men’s coach that coached him when he played for Columbus Crew.

“So he always like, when are you going to cut the hair?” he said. “I'm going to give you this amount of money. If you cut your hair. If we win MLS cup, you're going to have to cut the hair.”

