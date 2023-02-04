PCC's Bethea break indoor record, Trice & Pocase earn national qualifiers at meet

The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed at the CAC Indoor Invitational on Saturday at Central Arizona College in Coolidge, Ariz.

Freshman Trinity Bethea broke the Pima indoor school record in the 400-meter race as she took fourth place with a time of 58.88 seconds. She inched closer to the national qualifying standard of 57.97 seconds.

Sophomore Jackie Trice (Williams Field HS) took first place in the Long Jump with a mark of 5.63 meters (18-feet, 5.75-inches) earning an indoor and outdoor seasons national qualifying mark for the event. She is also listed sixth all-time in school history. Trice earned an indoor qualifier for the Pentathlon as she finished in third place with 2667 points.

Sophomore Candice Pocase (Santa Rita HS) set a national qualifying mark in the Pole Vault with a vault of 3.00 meters (9-feet, 10-inches).

Freshman Brooke Peterson (Mingus HS) took first place in the Pole Vault for the third straight meet finishing with a mark of 3.60 meters (11-9.75).

Freshman Julia Lundberg (North Canyon HS) took fifth in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:28.39. Her time put her sixth all-time in Pima school history for the event.

The Pima men’s and women’s track & field teams have combined to break seven school indoor records and set 14 national qualifying times/marks in the first three meets.

The Aztecs will send members to compete in the CAC Multi’s Event on Monday and Tuesday in Coolidge. The next big meet will be the Gaucho Indoor Invitational on Saturday in Glendale.