Pima women end 7-game winning streak at Cochise College

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
    Photo by Stephanie van LatumSophomore Matehya Aberle (Holbrook HS) scored a team-high 13 points but the No. 12 ranked Aztecs (Division II) got outmatched at No. 23 Cochise College (Division I) 75-60 snapping their 7-game winning streak. The Aztecs are now 18-5 overall and 11-4 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (18-5, 11-4 in ACCAC) had its seven-game winning streak snapped on Saturday at Cochise College (20-3, 13-2).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs (Division II) fell to the No. 23 ranked Apaches (Division I) 75-60.

Sophomore Matehya Aberle (Holbrook HS) scored seven straight points for the Aztecs and capped it with layup in the paint to cut the deficit to 29-21 with 5:56 left in the second quarter. The Apaches went on a 14-2 run that carried into the opening minutes of the third quarter to make it 43-23. The Aztecs trailed by double digits for the entire second half.

Aberle scored nine of her 13 points in the first half as she went 6 for 7 from the field and had three rebounds. Sophomores Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS), Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) and Torrance Begay (Page HS) each contributed with nine points.

The Aztecs will play their third straight game on the road on Wednesday at South Mountain Community College. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

PCC   14    9    13   24   60
CC     23   17   20   15   75

(23, Div. I) Cochise College Apaches 75, (12, Div. II) Pima CC Aztecs 60

