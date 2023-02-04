Tristan Spalding breaks Pima record in 400 as men set 4 new national qualifiers

The Pima Community College men’s track & field team competed at the CAC Indoor Invitational on Saturday at Central Arizona College in Coolidge, Ariz.

Sophomore Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde HS) broke the Pima indoor school record in the 400 meters as he took first place with a time of 47.83 seconds. His time broke teammate and fellow sophomore Orion Barger’s (Canyon del Oro HS) record set last season at 47.87 seconds.

Barger took second place in Saturday’s 400-meter race finishing with a national qualifying time of 48.17.

Sophomore Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) set a national qualifying time in the one-mile race with a first-place finishing time of 4 minutes, 17.20 seconds. He also took third place in the 800-meter race with a time of 1:57.04. He is now ranked sixth all-time in Pima school history for the event.

Freshman Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde HS) fell short of the national qualifying time in the one-mile race as he took third place with a time of 4:21.59 and is now sixth in school history for the event. The national qualifying standard is at 4:20.08.

Freshman Dillon Arvayo (Mountain View HS) and Jacob Acedo (Gila Ridge HS) earned national qualifiers for the Heptathlon. Arvayo finished in third place with 4262 points and is ranked fifth all-time in school history. Acedo placed fourth with 4008 points and is now listed seventh all-time in school history.

The Pima men’s and women’s track & field teams have combined to break seven school indoor records and set 14 national qualifying times/marks in the first three meets.

The Aztecs will send members to compete in the CAC Multi’s Event on Monday and Tuesday in Coolidge. The next big meet will be the Gaucho Indoor Invitational on Saturday in Glendale.