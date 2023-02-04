Antony Imhoff fans 10 as Aztecs beat New Mexico JC

The Pima Community College baseball team (7-0) picked up another win on Saturday in the second day of the Zinger Classic in Mesa.

The Aztecs defeated the New Mexico Junior College 7-5 at Desert Ridge High School to move to the Zinger Classic Championship Round on Sunday at Sloan Park in Mesa.

The Aztecs broke open a scoreless game in the 3rd inning. The first three batters reached base and sophomore Gage Mestas hit a 2-run RBI double to drive in sophomore Rocco Gump (Seton Catholic HS) and freshman Antonio Avila.

Sophomore Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) followed it up with a 2-run RBI single to score sophomore Luis Garcia (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Mestas to make it 4-0.

With one out, freshman Benji Cazares (Tucson Magnet HS) hit an RBI single to plate Mondeau. Freshman David Shackelford capped off the inning with a sacrifice-fly RBI to score pinch runner Elijah Reeves (Marana HS) to make it 6-0.

The Aztecs tacked on another run in the 8th inning. Sophomore Hunter Faildo drew a walk and pinch runner Austin Madsen (Canyon del Oro HS) took advantage of some Thunderbird miscues. He stole second base, reached third on an error and scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-1.

The Thunderbirds scored one run in the 6th inning and four runs in the 9th off of two home runs.

Sophomore Anthony Imhoff (Queen Creek HS) picked up the win (2-0) as he pitched six innings, giving up one run (one earned) on three hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks on 103 pitches.

The Aztecs will play South Mountain Community College in the Zinger Classic Championship Round on Sunday at Sloan Park on Field #5. Game time is set for 12:30 p.m.

NMJC 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 5 8 3

PCC 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 x 7 8 2

W – Imhoff (2-0). 2B: Mestas, Cazares. SB: Mestas 2, Avila, Gump, Madsen