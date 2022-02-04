Pima women's golfer Maria Hurrouch takes 3rd at Lady Thunderbird Invitational

The Pima Community College women’s golf team opened the 2022 season on Wednesday and Thursday at the Lady Thunderbird Invitational.

The Aztecs finished in third place in the final team standings with a total of 712 (363-349). They were 9-strokes behind South Mountain Community College (703-358-345) in second place. Mesa Community College took first place with a score of 623 (316-307).

Freshman Maria Hurrouch earned medalist honors as she finished third in the final individual standings with a two-day score of 155. She shot a 5-over 77 in the first round and a 6-over par 78 in the final round.

Freshmen Victoria Peña (Tucson Magnet HS) and Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) each tied for 10th place with a score of 174. Peña improved by 6-strokes in her second round of play (90-84), while Martinez shot an 86 and an 88 in her rounds.

Freshman Raquel Diaz (Marana HS) rounded out the team scoring for the Aztecs as she shot a 209 (110-99).

•The Aztecs will play in the South Mountain CC Invitational on Feb. 19-20 at the Apache Creek Golf Club in Apache Junction. The teams begin to tee off at 11 a.m.

