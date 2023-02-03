Aztec softball splits doubleheader to close out Great Western Shootout

The Pima Community College softball team (3-6) closed out play in the Great Western Shootout on Friday at the Pacific Avenue Athletics Complex in Yuma.

The Aztecs went 1-3 in the shootout and split the doubleheader on Friday. Freshman Mina Chacon (Tucson Magnet HS) finished the day 4 for 6 with three runs scored. Sophomore Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) was 4 for 8 with an RBI and two runs and sophomore Alejandra Castro went 3 for 8 with three RBIs and a home run.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 12, Utah State University-Eastern Eagles 8: The Aztecs rallied from a 7-3 deficit to score six runs in the 5th inning and three runs in the 6th to take the lead back for good.

Down 2-0 in the 3rd inning, the Aztecs got RBI singles from sophomores Analisa Gomez (University HS) and Castro to put the Aztecs up 3-2. Gomez scored on a passed ball to tie the game.

Castro hit a solo home run with one out in the 5th to get the rally started. With the bases loaded, freshman Mallory Zulinski-Wrobel (Sahuarita HS) drew a walk to score Chacon. Sophomore Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS), freshman Madison Fillmore-Moreno (Sabino HS) and Zulinski-Wrobel scored on an error to put the Aztecs ahead 8-7. Sophomore Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) capped off the surge with an RBI single to plate freshman Jasmine Majonica (Flowing Wells HS).

Fillmore-Moreno hit an RBI single and Majonica brought in two runs with her RBI single in the 6th inning. To make it 12-7

Majonica finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored while Fillmore-Moreno was 1 for 1 with an RBI and two runs. Chacon went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Castro finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Casadei was 2 for 3 with a run and Gomez went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Freshman Genesis Zazueta (Tucson Magnet HS) picked up the win (2-2) as she pitched a complete game, giving up eight runs (one earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

USE 2 0 0 0 5 0 1 8 8 1

PCC 0 0 3 0 6 3 x 12 13 6

W – Zazueta (2-2). HR: A. Castro. SB: Chacon.

Game 2: College of Southern Nevada Coyotes 9, Pima CC Aztecs 6: The Aztecs scored five runs in the 1st inning to take an early lead but the Coyotes scored seven unanswered.

The Aztecs loaded the bases to open the game as Castro hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to plate Munoz. Chacon reached on an error and Gomez scored. Freshman Camila Zepeda (Tucson Magnet HS) drew a walk and later scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0. Sophomore Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) put her seal on the 1st inning as she hit a 2-run shot to center field scoring Chacon to make it 5-0.

Up 5-2 in the 2nd inning, the Aztecs got a run back when Gomez hit an RBI single to score Munoz, who hit a one-out triple to set it up.

The Coyotes scored three runs in the 3rd inning and four runs in the 4th.

Munoz fell a home run short of hitting for the cycle as she went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Tapia was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Gomez finished 1 for 3 with RBI and a run. Castro closed out the game 1 for 4 with an RBI and Chacon finished 1 for 3 with a run.

Sophomore Alissandra Montiel (Cholla HS) took the loss (0-3) as she pitched one inning, giving up two runs (two earned) on two hits.

PCC 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 7 1

CSN 2 0 3 4 0 0 x 9 11 2

L – Montiel (0-3). 2B: Munoz. 3B: Munoz. HR: Tapia. SB: Chacon.

The Aztecs host their home opener and begin ACCAC conference play on Tuesday against Yavapai College. The first game starts at 1 p.m.