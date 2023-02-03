TucsonSentinel.com
Swanberg & Cornelius throw gems as Pima baseball wins 2
sports

Swanberg & Cornelius throw gems as Pima baseball wins 2

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • The Aztecs baseball team opened the Zinger Classic in Mesa with wins over No. 11 ranked Salt Lake Community College and the College of Southern Nevada. Sophomore Jaeden Swanberg pitched five innings giving up one run (one earned) on three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks against the Bruins. Sophomore Gage Mestas went 5 for 8 with an RBI, four runs, four steals and two walks on the day. The Aztecs improved to 6-0 on the season.
The Pima Community College baseball team (6-0) opened play in the Zinger Classic on Friday at Sloan Park in Mesa.

The Aztecs earned two wins on the day and got strong outings from starting sophomores Jaeden Swanberg (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Matt Cornelius. Sophomores Hunter Faildo and Gage Mestas were a dangerous pair at the plate.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 8, (11) Salt Lake CC Bruins 2: The Aztecs took the lead in the 2nd inning and gave themselves a cushion with a 4-run 6th inning. The pitching duo of Swanberg and freshman Garrett Hicks (Verrado HS) threw quality innings.

The Aztecs tied the game in the 2nd inning when freshman David Shackelford hit a triple with one out and scored two batters later after sophomore Andrew Maxwell laid down a sacrifice bunt. Sophomore Luis Garcia (Salpointe Catholic HS) put Pima ahead with an RBI single to score freshman Antonio Avila.

Sophomore Hunter Faildo hit a leadoff home run in the 3rd inning to make it 3-1. Mestas hit an RBI single in the 4th inning to bring in Garcia.

The Aztecs got big offensive production in the 6th inning. Freshman Benji Cazares (Tucson Magnet HS) knocked in a pair with a 2-run RBI double while sophomore Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) hit an RBI double. Shackelford capped off the inning with an RBI single.

Mestas finished the game 4 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. Faildo went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks while Stucky and Shackelford each finished 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run. Cazares was 1 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Swanberg picked up the win (1-0) as he pitched five innings. giving up one run (one earned) on three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks on 83 pitches. Hicks closed out the game, throwing four innings while giving up one run (none earned) one hit with five strikeouts and one walk on 55 pitches.

SLCC   0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0   2  4   4
PCC     0 2 1 1 0 4 0 0 x   8 12  0

W – Swanberg (1-0). 2B: Cazares, Stucky. 3B: Shackelford. HR: Faildo. SB: Mestas 2, Reeves.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 8, College of Southern Nevada Coyotes 2: The Aztecs scored the first eight runs of the games with two in the 3rd inning and five in the 4th inning to take command.

Freshman Jontae Hennesy (Horizon HS) reached on an error and scored on a passed ball for the first run of the game. Mestas drew a walk and later scored on Faildo’s groundout.

The Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs to begin the 4th. Hennesy hit a sacrifice-fly to bring in Shackelford. Garcia reached on an error and scored sophomore Rocco Gump (Seton Catholic HS) to make it 4-0. Faildo hit a 2-run RBI single with two outs to drive in freshman Elijah Reeves (Marana HS) and Garcia. Mestas capped off the inning by stealing home to make it 7-0.

Faildo hit an RBI single in the 6th inning and finished the game going 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Mestas was 1 for 3 with three runs scored, two walks and two steals. Gump was 2 for 3 with a run while Hennesy and Garcia each had a run scored and an RBI.

Cornelius (2-0) threw six innings of shutout ball as he gave up three hits with five strikeouts and three walks on 90 pitches.

CSN   0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2   2 6 3
PCC   0 0 2 5 0 1 0 0 x   8 8 0

W – Cornelius (2-0). SB: Mestas 2, Gump, Faildo, Hennesy, Garcia, Reeves.

The Aztecs continue play in the Zinger Classic as they face off against New Mexico Junior College in a single game at Desert Ridge High School. First pitch is at 2 p.m.

