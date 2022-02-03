5 Aztecs in double figures as PCC runs roughshod over Chandler-Gilbert

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team established dominance early on Wednesday in a game against Chandler-Gilbert Community College (7-13, 3-7).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs took their first double digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back in their 89-54 win over the Coyotes at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs held the Coyotes to single digit scoring in the first quarter taking a 23-9 lead. The defense contained Chandler-Gilbert in the second quarter holding them to just 1 for 2 for the first five minutes as they went into the locker room up 42-19.

Up 50-29, the Aztecs used a 16-1 run to make it 66-30. Pima led 69-36 at the end of the third quarter.

The Aztecs had five players score in double figures. Sophomore Nikya Orange (Tanque Verde HS) scored 11 points on 4 for 7 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) also posted 11 points going 5 for 7 from the field with four rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS) was 5 for 7 from the floor with 10 points off the bench. She also had two blocks in the game. Freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) also scored 10 points and added eight rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Melissa Simmons capped off her night with 10 points as well with three assists and one block.

The Aztecs will play a make-up game from Jan. 5 on Friday when they host Scottsdale Community College at the West Campus Gym. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

