sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Sports

Foul shots crucial as Pima men howl past Chandler-Gilbert

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (16-8, 8-7 in ACCAC) earned another quality win in ACCAC conference play.

The Aztecs defeated Chandler-Gilbert Community College 85-75 to earn their fourth straight win.

Up 76-73 with 2:46 remaining, freshman Pierce Sterling converted on a three-point play to give the Aztecs a little breathing room at 79-73. The Coyotes cut it down to a four-point lead for Pima but freshman Traivar Jackson hit a pair of free throws to get it back to a six-point lead at 81-75 with 1:30 left.

After a Chandler-Gilbert miss, sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) grabbed the defense rebound and was fouled. He drained two free throws to make it 83-75. The Coyotes missed another chance to cut into Pima’s lead and Jackson came down with the board. Sophomore Chrishon Dixon hit two more foul shots to seal the win.

The Aztecs finished the game going 13 for 14 from the free-throw stripe.

The Coyotes scored the first basket of the second half to make it 42-41 but the Aztecs went on a 21-7 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 63-48 with 11:34 left. Chandler-Gilbert cut into the lead with a 16-4 run of their own to make it 67-64 with six minutes left but that’s as close as they would get.

Jackson led all scores with 21 points as he secured his 10th double-double of the season with 12 rebounds. He also had two blocks and two steals.

Moody finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while freshman Jalen Johnson contributed with 15 of his 17 points in the first half. He was 3 for 6 from three-point range and had eight rebounds.

TucsonSentinel.com relies on contributions from our readers to support our reporting on Tucson's civic affairs. Donate to TucsonSentinel.com today!
If you're already supporting us, please encourage your friends, neighbors, colleagues and customers to help support quality local independent journalism.

Dixon posted 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists while freshman Itury Kitt (Eastpointe HS) also added 11 points.

The Aztecs will play at South Mountain Community College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo by Stephanie van Latum

Freshman Jalen Johnson scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half and added eight rebounds off the bench as the Aztecs men's basketball team beat Chandler-Gilbert Community College 85-75 on Wednesday at the West campus Aztec Gym. The Aztecs have won four straight and are 16-8 overall and 9-5 in ACCAC conference play.

Pima CC Aztecs 85, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 75 

CGCC   39   36   75
PCC      42   43   85

Categories

breaking, sports, basketball, college

Read more about

aztecs, chrishon dixon, daniel moody, itury kitt, jalen johnson, pcc, pierce sterling, traivar jackson,

More by Raymond Suarez