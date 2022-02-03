Foul shots crucial as Pima men howl past Chandler-Gilbert

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (16-8, 8-7 in ACCAC) earned another quality win in ACCAC conference play.

The Aztecs defeated Chandler-Gilbert Community College 85-75 to earn their fourth straight win.

Up 76-73 with 2:46 remaining, freshman Pierce Sterling converted on a three-point play to give the Aztecs a little breathing room at 79-73. The Coyotes cut it down to a four-point lead for Pima but freshman Traivar Jackson hit a pair of free throws to get it back to a six-point lead at 81-75 with 1:30 left.

After a Chandler-Gilbert miss, sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) grabbed the defense rebound and was fouled. He drained two free throws to make it 83-75. The Coyotes missed another chance to cut into Pima’s lead and Jackson came down with the board. Sophomore Chrishon Dixon hit two more foul shots to seal the win.

The Aztecs finished the game going 13 for 14 from the free-throw stripe.

The Coyotes scored the first basket of the second half to make it 42-41 but the Aztecs went on a 21-7 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 63-48 with 11:34 left. Chandler-Gilbert cut into the lead with a 16-4 run of their own to make it 67-64 with six minutes left but that’s as close as they would get.

Jackson led all scores with 21 points as he secured his 10th double-double of the season with 12 rebounds. He also had two blocks and two steals.

Moody finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while freshman Jalen Johnson contributed with 15 of his 17 points in the first half. He was 3 for 6 from three-point range and had eight rebounds.

Dixon posted 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists while freshman Itury Kitt (Eastpointe HS) also added 11 points.

The Aztecs will play at South Mountain Community College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

