Aztec baseball scores 24 runs on 29 hits in sweep of Colorado NE

The Pima Community College baseball team (6-0) played its first games at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Wednesday against Colorado Northeastern Junior College (0-2).

Sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished the day 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. The Aztecs scored 24 runs on 29 hits.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 10, Colorado Northeastern JC Plainsmen 1: The Aztecs broke out the bats early with two runs in the 1st, 2nd and 4th innings. They posted four runs in the 5th inning when sophomore Josh Lackner hit an RBI double to drive in sophomore Jose Enriquez to make it 7-1. Freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) followed with a three-run home run to cap off the inning.

Stucky finished 1 for 2 with three RBIs, a run and a walk. Lackner went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Ballesteros was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Freshman Jaeden Swanberg (Salpointe Catholic HS) picked up the win as he pitched four innings, giving up one run (one earned) on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

CNJC 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0

PCC 2 2 0 2 4 0 x 10 13 2

W – Swanberg (1-0). 2B: Lackner 2, Loera, Ballesteros. 3B: Loera. HR: Stucky.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 14, Colorado Northeastern JC Plainsmen 4 (5 innings): Sophomore Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS) hit a walk-off RBI double in the 5th inning to seal the win.

Sophomore Emilio Corona hit a lead-off home run in the 3rd inning to increase Pima’s lead at 6-2.

The Aztecs put up seven runs in the 4th inning. Sophomores Preston Clifford, Bradon Zastrow, Ballesteros and freshman Joey Adge all had RBI hits in the inning.

Corona finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Clifford went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Ballesteros was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Freshman Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) finished 3 for 3 with two runs, while Acevedo was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run. Zastrow finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs.

Sophomore Wilson Bannister got the win after he threw three innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

CNJC 1 0 1 2 0 4 6 4

PCC 3 2 1 7 1 14 16 2

W – Bannister (1-0). 2B: Adge 2, Zastrow, Acevedo, Mondeau. 3B: Corona. HR: Corona. SB: Clifford 3, Zastrow, Mondeau, Adge.

The Aztecs will head to Sloan Park, the Chicago Cubs Spring Training Facility in Mesa, as they take part in the Zinger Classic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Aztecs open play against GateWay Community College in a non-conference game on Friday at the Sloan Park Stadium at 2 p.m.

- 30 -