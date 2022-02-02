sticky zone 56764
Pima basketball standout Traivar Jackson earns 3rd nod as Player of the Week

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College men’s basketball player Traivar Jackson had another stellar week for the Aztecs and earned praise from the ACCAC conference for his efforts.

Jackson, a freshman forward, was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 24-30. This was his third selection.

He helped the Aztecs snap a four-game skid with a 94-87 win against Phoenix College last Wednesday and a 114-81 win over Glendale Community College on Saturday.

Jackson averaged 25.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 blocks and 3.5 steals during the week. He went 22 for 33 (.667) from the field. Jackson has played and started all 23 games, averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He is shooting 63.4 percent from the field.

The Aztecs are back in action tonight at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium as they host Chandler-Gilbert Community College at 7:30 p.m.


- 30 -
Stephanie van Latum.

Aztecs men's basketball freshman forward Traivar Jackson earned his third nod as ACCAC Division II Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 24-30. He averaged 25.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 blocks, 3.5 steals and went 22 for 33 (.667) shooting. The Aztecs host Chandler-Gilbert Community College tonight at 7:30 p.m.

