Pima bounces through grueling 2nd quarter to stymie Scottsdale

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (18-4, 11-3 in ACCAC) displayed how it can overcome adversity on the court in a matchup on Wednesday at Scottsdale Community College (13-7, 8-6).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs defeated the Artichokes 75-66 for their seventh straight win and 12th victory in the last 13 games.

The Aztecs took a 25-13 lead after the first quarter and were up 27-15 after a basket by sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) but from there, the Aztecs went almost nine minutes without a field goal and the Artichokes took advantage. Sophomore Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS) hit a jumper with 32 seconds left to halt the drought. The Aztecs went into the locker room trailing 33-30. They were outscored 20-5 for the quarter.

Sophomore Torrance Begay (Page HS) made sure the Aztecs had a quick start in the third quarter as she scored nine straight points for Pima and with help from Varela and freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS), the Aztecs put together a 15-2 run to go back up by double digits at 45-35. Sophomore Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) capped off the quarter with a three-pointer as Pima outscored the Artichokes 27-12 and led 57-45 entering the fourth quarter.

The Aztecs’ lead never fell below seven points in the fourth quarter.

Chavez led the way with a team-high 19 points as she went 4 for 7 from three-point range. She also added nine rebounds and four assists. Begay went 6 for 8 from the field and finished with 16 points.

Addleman posted 12 points as she went 4 for 6 from the field. She also had nine rebounds and two assists. Varela also contributed with double figures as she scored 12 points along with four rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore Matehya Aberle (Holbrook HS) had eight points and six rebounds while Acosta finished with six points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

The Aztecs swept the regular season meetings with the Artichokes as they won 75-62 on Dec. 7 at the West Campus Aztec Gym.

The Aztecs face a tough test on Saturday as they play at No. 23 Cochise College (Division I). Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.