TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Henely ties for 1st as Pima men's golf shoots 13-under at Chandler-Gilbert meet
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Henely ties for 1st as Pima men's golf shoots 13-under at Chandler-Gilbert meet

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • The Aztecs Men's Golf team tied for second place at the Chandler-Gilbert Invitational to open the 2023 season. Sophomore Daniel Henely (Cienega HS) tied for first place with an overall score of 134 (68-66). (Left to Right): Assistant Coach Landyn Lewis, Tommy Rosenvall, Herman Holst, RJ Wright, Jay Shero, Daniel Henely, Max Krueger and Head Coach Marcus Smith.
    courtesy of Marcus SmithThe Aztecs Men's Golf team tied for second place at the Chandler-Gilbert Invitational to open the 2023 season. Sophomore Daniel Henely (Cienega HS) tied for first place with an overall score of 134 (68-66). (Left to Right): Assistant Coach Landyn Lewis, Tommy Rosenvall, Herman Holst, RJ Wright, Jay Shero, Daniel Henely, Max Krueger and Head Coach Marcus Smith.

The Pima Community College men’s golf team opened the 2023 season on Monday and Tuesday as part of the Chandler-Gilbert Invitational held at the Las Colinas Golf Club in Queen Creek.

The Aztecs finished tied for second place after shooting a collective 13-under par as a team with a total of 555 (276-279). South Mountain Community College took first place with a score of 545 (273-272). Glendale Community College tied for second with the Aztecs with 555 (275-280).

Sophomore Daniel Henely (Cienega HS) finished tied for first place as he shot an 8-under par 134. He completed the first round with a 3-under par 68 and closed out the final round shooting a 5-under par 66. He tied with Warner Beach from Glendale (69-65-134) and Zachary Erskine from South Mountain (69-65-134)

Sophomore Jay Shero closed out the tournament finishing tied for ninth place in the individual standings with a 1-under par 141 (71-70) while fellow sophomore Max Krueger (Salpointe Catholic HS) shot an even-par 142 (72-70) and tied for 11th place.

Sophomore Tommy Rosenvall finished the first round with a 5-under par 65 and posted a score of 145 (65-80) for the tournament.

The Aztecs will play in the Mesa CC Invitational on Feb. 14-15 at the Dobson Ranch Golf Course in Mesa. Teams begin to tee off on both days at 9 a.m.

Filed under

breaking, sports, golf, college,

Read more about

aztecs, daniel henely, jay shero, max krueger, pcc, tommy rosenvall

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder