Henely ties for 1st as Pima men's golf shoots 13-under at Chandler-Gilbert meet

The Pima Community College men’s golf team opened the 2023 season on Monday and Tuesday as part of the Chandler-Gilbert Invitational held at the Las Colinas Golf Club in Queen Creek.

The Aztecs finished tied for second place after shooting a collective 13-under par as a team with a total of 555 (276-279). South Mountain Community College took first place with a score of 545 (273-272). Glendale Community College tied for second with the Aztecs with 555 (275-280).

Sophomore Daniel Henely (Cienega HS) finished tied for first place as he shot an 8-under par 134. He completed the first round with a 3-under par 68 and closed out the final round shooting a 5-under par 66. He tied with Warner Beach from Glendale (69-65-134) and Zachary Erskine from South Mountain (69-65-134)

Sophomore Jay Shero closed out the tournament finishing tied for ninth place in the individual standings with a 1-under par 141 (71-70) while fellow sophomore Max Krueger (Salpointe Catholic HS) shot an even-par 142 (72-70) and tied for 11th place.

Sophomore Tommy Rosenvall finished the first round with a 5-under par 65 and posted a score of 145 (65-80) for the tournament.

The Aztecs will play in the Mesa CC Invitational on Feb. 14-15 at the Dobson Ranch Golf Course in Mesa. Teams begin to tee off on both days at 9 a.m.