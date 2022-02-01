Pima first baseman Jose Enriquez signs to Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Pima Community College baseball player Jose Enriquez (Socorro HS, El Paso, TX) will move on to the next phase of his collegiate baseball career.

Enriquez, a first baseman, signed his letter of intent to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, an NCAA Division I school in Corpus Christi, TX. The Islanders play in the Southland Conference.

In the first four games at the Rich Alday Invitational, he went 7 for 18 (.389) with nine RBIs and two runs scored.

In 2021, Enriquez had 47 hits in 143 at-bats (.329) with four home runs, 39 RBIs, 23 runs, 21 walks and 15 doubles in 44 games. The Aztecs finished the season 36-14.

In the shortened 2020 season, he hit .321 (25 for 78) with one homer, 16 RBIs, 11 runs, nine walks and six doubles. The Aztecs went 18-7.

The Aztecs will host Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field. The first game of the doubleheader starts at 11 a.m.

- 30 -