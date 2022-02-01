sticky zone 56764
Pima first baseman Jose Enriquez signs to Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College baseball player Jose Enriquez (Socorro HS, El Paso, TX) will move on to the next phase of his collegiate baseball career.

Enriquez, a first baseman, signed his letter of intent to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, an NCAA Division I school in Corpus Christi, TX. The Islanders play in the Southland Conference.

In the first four games at the Rich Alday Invitational, he went 7 for 18 (.389) with nine RBIs and two runs scored.

In 2021, Enriquez had 47 hits in 143 at-bats (.329) with four home runs, 39 RBIs, 23 runs, 21 walks and 15 doubles in 44 games. The Aztecs finished the season 36-14.

In the shortened 2020 season, he hit .321 (25 for 78) with one homer, 16 RBIs, 11 runs, nine walks and six doubles. The Aztecs went 18-7.

The Aztecs will host Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field. The first game of the doubleheader starts at 11 a.m.

Photo by Raymond Suarez

Sophomore first-baseman Jose Enriquez signed his letter of intent to play at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Tuesday. The Islanders are an NCAA Division I school in Corpus Christi, TX and play in the Southland Conference. Enriquez and the Aztecs host Northeastern Junior college on Wednesday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field for a doubleheader. First game is at 11 a.m.

