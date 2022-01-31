Jackson & Kitt spark 2nd half as Pima men pickle Scottsdale for 3rd straight win

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (15-8, 7-7 in ACCAC) evened up its ACCAC conference record on Monday after earning a big win against Scottsdale Community College (12-9, 6-7).

The Aztecs scored 68 points in the second half and went on to beat the Artichokes 117-104 at the West Campus Gymnasium.

The Aztecs led by as much as 16 points at 90-74 with just under nine minutes left in the game. The Artichokes went on a 14-4 run in two minutes to close the gap to 94-88. The Aztecs got two straight buckets from freshman Itury Kitt (Eastpointe HS) which sparked a 10-2 run to put the Aztecs back up by double digits at 104-90.

Up 111-101 with 1:31 left, the Aztecs got back-to-back scores from freshman Traivar Jackson to help seal the win.

The Aztecs led 49-47 at halftime and the Artichokes scored the first points of the second half to tie the game. The Aztecs went on an 18-8 run to take a 67-55 advantage. Up 67-61, the Aztecs put together a 14-6 run to take back another double digit lead at 81-67.

Jackson scored a game-high 37 points on 16 for 22 shooting. He went 7 for 12 in the first half and 9 for 10 from the field in the second half. He also finished with eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

Freshman Jalen Johnson scored 18 points off the bench and also had five rebounds.

Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) posted 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Kitt scored all 14 of his points in the second half. He went 5 for 9 from the field and had five assists.

Sophomore Chrishon Dixon contributed with nine points, eight rebounds and six assists. Freshman Pierce Sterling scored nine points with seven assists. Freshman Damon McDowell Jr. had eight points off the bench in the first half.

The Aztecs will play their fourth straight game at the West Campus Gym on Wednesday when they host Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

